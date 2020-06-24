UNRESERVED WINE AUCTION- Collection of Edward G. Brown

BEVERLY, Mass., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaminski Auctions will hold its June Estate auction on Saturday, and Sunday, June 27th and 28th starting at 10:00 AM EDT at their 117 Elliott Street, Beverly, Massachusetts gallery.

Sunday's auction features the extensive single-owner wine collection of Edward G. Brown, of Malibu, California. Born and bred in the Bronx, NYC, Mr. Brown became a Hollywood mover and shaker. "In his early career, Mr. Brown created and owned one of the largest business management firms in the U.S. for musicians, entertainers, and professionals. He was also a major record producer, a producer of two television specials," said Dennis Moore.

Mr. Brown was an avid wine collector, and his collection was stored in a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Over 200 lots of premier vintages including, Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Haut Brion, Chateau Margaux, Chateau Lynch-Bages, as well as top California vineyards will be auctioned unreserved in an exclusive online and in person wine auction, Sunday, June 28th starting at 10:00 AM EDT. For more information and to sign up to bid through KaminskiLIVE go to www.kaminskiauctions.com

