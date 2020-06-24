  1. Home
UNRESERVED WINE AUCTION- Collection of Edward G. Brown

June 24, 2020
By
Kaminski Auctions

BEVERLY, Mass., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaminski Auctions will hold its June Estate auction on Saturday, and Sunday, June 27th and 28th starting at 10:00 AM EDT at their 117 Elliott Street, Beverly, Massachusetts gallery. 

Sunday's auction features the extensive single-owner wine collection of Edward G. Brown, of Malibu, California. Born and bred in the Bronx, NYC, Mr. Brown became a Hollywood mover and shaker. "In his early careerMr. Brown created and owned one of the largest business management firms in the U.S. for musicians, entertainers, and professionals. He was also a major record producer, a producer of two television specials," said Dennis Moore.

Mr. Brown was an avid wine collector, and his collection was stored in a climate-controlled wine cellar. 

Over 200 lots of premier vintages including,  Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Chateau Haut Brion, Chateau Margaux, Chateau Lynch-Bages, as well as top California vineyards will be auctioned unreserved in an exclusive online and in person wine auction, Sunday, June 28th starting at 10:00 AM EDT.  For more information and to sign up to bid through KaminskiLIVE go to www.kaminskiauctions.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/unreserved-wine-auction--collection-of-edward-g-brown-301083162.html

SOURCE Kaminski Auctions