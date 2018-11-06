The University of New Mexico Announces New "El Lobo Rojo" Beer

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Learfield Licensing Partners, a trademark management company specializing in collegiate licensing and branding, collaborated with valued partner The University of New Mexico (UNM) and Albuquerque-based brewer Rio Bravo Brewing Co. to create a UNM-branded beer, "El Lobo Rojo".

El Lobo Rojo is a classic wheat beer brewed with fresh cherry juice that possesses an ABV of 5.5 percent. The taste is described as, "delicately hopped with a blend of Columbus and Crystal hops producing a subtle, but distinct hop character which compliments the light, refreshing cherry taste."

Thoughtful consideration was put into El Lobo Rojo's creation so that an authentic representation of the University was produced. As an official color of the school, cherry was chosen to be the core component of the beer. The can design features iconography from the school fight song, the Sandia Mountains and the state of New Mexico.

"Rio Bravo Brewing Company is a local brewery that already has a great partnership with the Lobos," said Brad Hutchins, deputy athletic director for external operations for New Mexico. "We are very thankful that Denise and Randy Baker wanted to collaborate to create El Lobo Rojo."

Randy and Denise Baker, owners of Rio Bravo Brewing, are proud UNM alumni and thrilled to be involved in the production of El Lobo Rojo.

"Rio Bravo Brewing is honored to be part of this collaboration between the University of New Mexico Athletic program in the development and distribution of "El Lobo Rojo," said Denise Baker, co-owner of Rio Bravo Brewing Co. "Our family has a long tradition of being season ticket holders for Lobos basketball starting in 1959 when my parents, Carl and Donna Londene, moved to Albuquerque from Kansas."

On Nov. 12, Rio Bravo Brewing will hold a tasting and El Lobo Rojo will be available for purchase at its 1912 2nd Street Albuquerque location. Lobo Talk, the Lobos football radio show will broadcast from 7-8 pm.

This season UNM fans will be able to root on the Lobos and enjoy El Lobo Rojo at games. The beer will be available at Dreamstyle Stadium starting on Nov. 10 for a football game against Air Force and in Dreamstyle Arena starting on Nov. 16. Admiral Beverage Company will distribute El Lobo Rojo locally at Quarters (Yale Blvd. & Wyoming Blvd.), Kelly's (Wyoming Blvd.), Jubilation (Lomas Blvd.) and UNM's Tap Room on the University's campus, as well as select locations across the state.

Learfield Licensing helped orchestrate the unique licensing deal, designed the beer label and is actively working with licensees to produce El Lobo Rojo merchandise.

