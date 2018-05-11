United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market, 2022 - Increase in Demand for Sustainable Coffee Solutions

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the US will a register revenue more than USD 6.2 billion by 2022.
Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in the US 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is rising consumption of specialty coffee. There is a growing demand for specialty coffee beans from high-end restaurants and hotels in the US. Specialty coffee beans are derived from specialized processing methods that eliminate sourness, bitterness, and unpleasant flavors of coffee beans, driving the need especially from the millennial population.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for premium coffee. It has been observed that there is a steady demand for premium coffee such as gourmet coffee from offices and working professionals. Despite high costs, employers across the globe highly invest in premium coffee and coffee-making equipment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising and fluctuating prices of coffee beans. The rise in the prices of coffee beans limits the growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the US. Fluctuations in coffee-bean prices negatively impact the growth of the market.
Key vendors
Key Topics Covered:
