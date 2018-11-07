United States Multi-Billion Soft Drinks Market to 2025 with Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple, Nestle, and Red Bull Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "U.S. Soft Drinks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Carbonated Drinks, Packaged Water, Iced/RTD Tea Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Energy Drinks) And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. soft drinks market size is anticipated to reach USD 388.4 billion by 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Growing population is providing a fillip to the food and beverage sector, which in turn is propelling the U.S. soft drink market.

Furthermore, easy availability and low price of soft drinks are benefiting the growth of the market. Recently, significant growth has been observed in the RTD tea drinks segment of the market, owing to soaring health concerns among consumers and increasing demand for premium products.

However, strengthening presence of low-quality fake products is a major challenge for market players. Counterfeit soft drinks lead to huge losses of established players. Additionally, increasing health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and others due to high sugar content in drinks are hindering the growth of the market.

The U.S. soft drinks market is projected to post a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period

The carbonated drinks segment dominated the U.S. soft drinks market in 2016 and is expected to dominate over the forecast years. The segment is likely to reach USD 134.4 billion by 2025. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their inexpensive price and easy availability. However, increasing health concerns among consumers are poised to hamper growth prospects.

The RTD tea drinks segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to shift of consumers towards sugar-free, naturally made beverages, and healthier drinks.

The prominent players in the market include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Nestle, and Red Bull GmbH.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Research Scope and Assumptions

1.3 List of Data Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 U.S. Soft Drinks Market - Industry Snapshot & Key Buying Criteria, 2014 - 2025

2.2 U.S. Soft Drinks Market, 2014 - 2025

Chapter 3 U.S. Soft Drinks Market Industry Outlook

3.1 U.S. Soft Drinks Market Segmentation

3.2 U.S. Soft Drinks Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3 U.S. Soft Drinks - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 U.S. Soft Drinks market - Market Dynamics

3.4.1 U.S. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1 Growing demand for RTD tea drinks

3.4.2 U.S. Market challenge analysis

3.4.2.1 Government regulations

3.4.2.2 Increased health issues

3.5 U.S. Soft Drinks Market Ranking Analysis

3.6 U.S. Soft Drinks Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 U.S. Soft DrinksMarket - PEST Analysis

Chapter 4 U.S. Soft Drinks Market Outlook

4.1 Global Soft Drink Market

4.1.1 U.S.

4.1.1.1 U.S. Soft Drinks market, 2014 - 2025

4.1.1.2 U.S. soft drinks market, by product type, 2014 - 2025

Chapter 5 Competitive Landscape

The Coca-Cola Company

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle

Red Bull GmbH

