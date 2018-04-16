United States Food & Beverage Market 2012-2017 & 2018-2022

DUBLIN, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Bundle: U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 & U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This all-new U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 brings you a comprehensive look at the largest categories in the retail packaged foods market, spanning all sections of the grocery store (center-store shelf stable, frozen, meat case, dairy case, cheese section, deli, produce).
The systematic, category-by-category analysis, data, and insights provided lay out:
Scope of Report
U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected food products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. All retail channels of distribution are covered including supermarkets and grocery stores, mass merchandisers and supercenters, warehouse clubs, specialty food stores, health/natural food stores, convenience stores, drugstores, dollar stores, and direct-sales channels such as online and mail order. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018
Despite the general maturity of the top packaged beverage categories with bottled water as a notable exception beverage manufacturers and marketers can pinpoint various opportunities for future growth. U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 provides a comprehensive analysis of the leading categories in retail packaged beverages, spanning all sections of the grocery store, and detailing how marketing tools, clean labels, environmental consciousness, packaging, and marketing tools can all lead to profitable innovation.
Covered by this comprehensive new report are:
Carbonated beverages will continue to lead the market in dollar volume through 2022, but sales will continue to sag as consumers opt for less sugary beverages and for beverage categories with healthier options. The migration away from soda will keep driving growth in bottled water, coffee, and teaall of which will have a CAGR of at least 4% during the forecast period. Despite the occasional controversy, energy and sports drinks remain popular with Millennials as well as sub-segments such as gamers and athletes, and consumer trend-savvy innovation in this arena will also drive market opportunities growth.
Scope and Methodology
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018 focuses on the market for selected beverage products sold to consumers in the United States through retail channels. Market size data are provided at the retail sales level for 2012-2017 and projections for 2017-2022.
Key Topics Covered:
U.S. Food Market Outlook 2018
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Cereal
Chapter 3: Chocolate Candy
Chapter 4: Cookies
Chapter 5: Fresh Bread
Chapter 6: Fresh Packaged Salads
Chapter 7: Frozen Dinners/Entrees
Chapter 8: Frozen Pizza
Chapter 9: Ice Cream And Frozen Novelties
Chapter 10: Meal & Snack Bars
Chapter 11: Meat And Poultry
Chapter 12: Natural And Specialty Cheese
Chapter 13: Salty Snacks
Chapter 14: Soup
Chapter 15: Yogurt
U.S. Beverage Market Outlook 2018
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Bottled And Enhanced Waters
Chapter 3: Carbonated Beverages
Chapter 4: Energy & Sports Drinks
Chapter 5: Juices
Chapter 6: Coffee & Ready-To-Drink Coffee
Chapter 7: Tea & Ready-To-Drink Tea
Chapter 8: Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages
