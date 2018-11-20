United States Beer Market to 2022 Featuring Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Heineken, and Molson Coors Brewing
The beer market in the US will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2022.
The growing demand for low-alcohol beer is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market for the next four years. With an increasing focus on healthy food and adoption of healthier lifestyle, the preference for beer styles with low alcohol and calories is increasing in the US.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rapidly increasing number of craft breweries. The increasing and rising expansion of the breweries in the US has contributed to an increase in the availability of beer in the market. One trend affecting this market is the introduction of new beer flavors. The growing popularity of flavoured beer in the US is attributable to the increasing volume of consumers in the beer market in the country.
Multicultural millennials are driving the market
The millennials are open to experimenting with new products and flavors. The increasing demand for different beer styles and flavors among millennials is driving the growth of the craft beer segment in the beer market in the US.
Increasing growth of legal recreational cannabis
The legalization of recreational cannabis has also contributed to the declining growth of beer market in the US.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for low-alcohol beer and increasing demand for different beer styles and flavors among millennials, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vendors in the US beer market.
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Heineken, and Molson Coors Brewing are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing health awareness among consumers. The increasing health awareness and tendency to adopt healthy lifestyle among the US population has encouraged low alcohol consumption and a move from alcoholic beverages to healthier drinks and other beverages.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Craft beer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Non-craft beer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- On-Trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Off-Trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 10: KEY LEADING STATES
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of new beer flavors
- Growing demand for low-alcohol beer
- Increasing dependency on technology
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Anheuser-Busch InBev
- Boston Beer
- Constellation Brands
- Heineken
- Molson Coors Brewing
PART 16: APPENDIX
