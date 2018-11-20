United States Beer Market to 2022 Featuring Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Heineken, and Molson Coors Brewing

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Beer Market in the US 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The beer market in the US will register a CAGR of over 2% by 2022.

The growing demand for low-alcohol beer is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market for the next four years. With an increasing focus on healthy food and adoption of healthier lifestyle, the preference for beer styles with low alcohol and calories is increasing in the US.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rapidly increasing number of craft breweries. The increasing and rising expansion of the breweries in the US has contributed to an increase in the availability of beer in the market. One trend affecting this market is the introduction of new beer flavors. The growing popularity of flavoured beer in the US is attributable to the increasing volume of consumers in the beer market in the country.

Multicultural millennials are driving the market

The millennials are open to experimenting with new products and flavors. The increasing demand for different beer styles and flavors among millennials is driving the growth of the craft beer segment in the beer market in the US.

Increasing growth of legal recreational cannabis

The legalization of recreational cannabis has also contributed to the declining growth of beer market in the US.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the beer market in the US during the 2018-2022, view the full report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the growing demand for low-alcohol beer and increasing demand for different beer styles and flavors among millennials, will provide considerable growth opportunities to vendors in the US beer market.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Boston Beer, Constellation Brands, Heineken, and Molson Coors Brewing are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the growing health awareness among consumers. The increasing health awareness and tendency to adopt healthy lifestyle among the US population has encouraged low alcohol consumption and a move from alcoholic beverages to healthier drinks and other beverages.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Craft beer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Non-craft beer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

On-Trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Off-Trade channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: KEY LEADING STATES

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Introduction of new beer flavors

Growing demand for low-alcohol beer

Increasing dependency on technology

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Boston Beer

Constellation Brands

Heineken

Molson Coors Brewing

PART 16: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/925pkc/united_states?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/united-states-beer-market-to-2022-featuring-anheuser-busch-inbev-boston-beer-constellation-brands-heineken-and-molson-coors-brewing-300753599.html

SOURCE Research and Markets