Unique Michigan Wintertime 2018 Experiences for Couples and Families in Benzie County, Michigan

Benzie County towns and villages are beautifully tranquil day or night for enjoying nature, as well as, active fun. During the day, embark on adventurous activities like downhill skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, snowmobiling, or snowshoeing. Experience a winter horse drawn sleigh ride at Fantail Farm LLC. Visit Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts or the outdoor Michigan Legacy Art Park. Or, just relax at a local pub, brewery, winery or distillery.

Centered in Frankfort's historic Main Street, just two blocks from iconic Lake Michigan, sits the Hotel Frankfort, a boutique hotel with 17 guest rooms. Stormcloud Brewing Company recently named the "#1 best new brewery in Michigan" by MLive is a block away and there are other unique restaurants across the street. The Hotel Frankfort's Romantic Run-Away-from-Home Package includes a 2-night stay in a luxury suite including jacuzzi or hot tub with sauna, a bottle of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries. Call Hotel Frankfort at 231-352-8090 for information.

For both couples and families, there's also Crystal Mountain named one of the "top ten best ski resorts for families in the U.S. and Canada" by Conde Naste. Crystal Mountain not only caters to families, but also to adults who want a relaxing getaway. The resort features superb downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, ice hockey, fat tire bike rentals/trails, snowshoeing, as well as, children's activities. Adults love the luxurious spa services at their award-winning Crystal Spa and superb dining at Thistle Pub & Grille and Wild Tomato Restaurant. (Baby-sitting services are also available through the resort.)

Upcoming 2018 Winter Events include:

Annual Winterfest in Benzie County

Beulah

February 10, 2018

http://www.visitbenzie.com/winterfest-68/

Frankfort

February 17, 2018

https://www.facebook.com/BetsieBayFrozen5k/

https://events.bytepro.net/betsie-bay

Crystal Mountain

March 2 & 3, 2018

http://www.crystalmountain.com/events/mardi-gras-on-the-mountain

Crystal Mountain

March 9 & 10, 2018

http://www.crystalmountain.com/events/spring-fling

Crystal Mountain

March 23 & 24, 2018

http://www.crystalmountain.com/events/retro-day

Crystal Mountain

April 7 – May 20, 2018

http://www.crystalmountain.com/events/crystal-spa-days-1

For a list of additional winter lodging properties in Benzie County and to learn more about the area contact Benzie County Visitors Bureau at 1-800-882-5801 or see www.visitbenzie.com.

