UNIQUE LA's 10 Year Anniversary Market Is May 12 + 13

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQUE LA is a modern pop-up marketplace that features over 250 hand-selected, independent designers, artists, and emerging brands. The energetic festival-like atmosphere includes interactive art installations, a free DIY area, DJs, artisanal food vendors, and more.

Shoppers will find curated, one-of-a-kind goods, support the local economy, and get an exclusive 10th anniversary commemorative magazine, and a limited edition tote!

Admission also includes free ice cream from Tillamook, drinks from Califia Farms, GT's Kombucha, Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, cocktails from Chareau, DIY floral crowns, photobooth fun with Oh! Snap Studios, and more!

DETAILS + TICKETS: www.uniquemarkets.com/markets-la

Clothing & Accessories • Stationery • Jewelry • Home Decor • Art • Gourmet Foods •

Men's Goods • Apothecary • Books • Photography • Screenprints • Plus more!

DATES & LOCATION

Saturday, May 12, 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday, May 13, 10 am – 5 pm

California Market Center, Penthouse

110 E 9th St, 13th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90079

WEBSITE & SOCIAL

www.uniquemarkets.com | Instagram.com/uniquemarkets | Facebook.com/uniquemarkets

TICKETS

$15 general admission (kids 12 and under free) / $35 VIP Experience tickets (limited)

FAST FACTS

- Admission includes a special edition tote and commemorative magazine

- 250+ hand-selected designers and artists

- Over 5,000 attendees generating $1M for the local economy

- Celebrity fans include JJ Abrams, Kesha, and January Jones

- VIP tickets include a VIP lounge, complimentary wine bar, admission both Saturday and Sunday, a DIY art project, and more!

- Unique LA has worked with ~7500 entrepreneurs and was started by Sonja Rasula in 2008 to showcase talented independent designers while helping support the local economy

Founder Sonja Rasula says, "10 years ago, after working in tech for years, I intentionally created a shopping experience that was in-person and not online at all. I wanted to create an environment where people could witness creativity, interact with each other, be inspired, and support community… A decade later, I'm amazed that even as giant retailers are closing, online shopping is taking over, and addictions to cell phones are growing, UNIQUE LA is not just still here but thriving! In this tech-fueled world, people are craving an in-person experience of shopping where they can see and touch the products, meet the designers and spend time with friends. That's what UNIQUE LA is all about!"

