Unicorns Just Jumped the Shark With This Tiny Slush Float

An ice cream shop in Manhattan's Chinatown known for fish-shaped cones will launch limited-quantity miniature unicorn pool floats on August 7.
Each $9 float comes with a complementary Taro Slush, Taiyaki NYC’s new lactose-free beverage.
The drink’s main ingredient — taro — is a tropical plant originating from Asia. Its corms, or bulbous roots, look like potatoes with a soft purple interior and a sweet, nutty flavor.
And if you want to skip the slush, you can opt for a cone instead. Choose from a list of “favorites” or make your own for $7. Start with soft serve (vanilla, chocolate, matcha, or black sesame), then a filling (custard or red bean), a drizzle (chocolate, caramel, strawberry, or condensed milk) and finish strong with toppings (sprinkles, M&M’s, crushed Oreo, strawberries, and more).
Taiyaki’s ice cream comes in fresh fish-shaped Japanese waffle-cones that are crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. The shop’s name literally translates to grilled sea bream, but no seafood is used in Taiyaki’s ice cream — the term usually refers to fish-shaped pastries with various fillings.
Tai, or sea bream, is a fish prized in Japanese culture. It is customary to hang a picture of the fish at home and shrine entrances, or to give tai-shaped pastries at wedding parties as a gesture of celebration and luck.
Due to projected high-demand for Taiyaki NYC’s unicorn slush-float, the float/slush duo will only be available Monday through Thursday while supplies last. If you’re unable to visit Taiyaki, you can still get your hands on a cute unicorn pool float (excluding the slush) through their website.
