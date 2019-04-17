ULTIMATE SPIRITS CHALLENGE® 2019 Results Announced

Spirits Also Assessed in USC's Innovative Cocktail Evaluation



HAWTHORNE, N.Y., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultimate Spirits Challenge (USC), since 2010 the world's most prestigious and progressive global spirits and cocktail competition, today releases the results of the 2019 Challenge. This year proved to be the ninth consecutive year of record entries from more than 45 spirits-producing nations.

The judging held throughout March and early April, determined 45 Chairman's Trophy winners, the beverage industry's most coveted award, and 236 Finalists. USC was held at the custom-designed Ultimate Beverage Challenge (UBC) Evaluation Center in Hawthorne, NY.

Says UBC Founder and Judging Director F. Paul Pacult, "This year's USC was genuinely international, with a dazzling array of quality distillates from 46 countries. Producers look to us for the fairest, most accurate analytical data in the industry.

"USC is the only international spirits competition that evaluates spirits in cocktails to assess their mixability. The responsibility for our judges to render reliable results is paramount to USC's mission of No Shortcuts. Just Honest, Impartial Judging."

Complete results: www.ultimate-beverage.com/USC2019results/

2019 Chairman's Trophy Winners

AMARO

Lucano Anniversario

APERITIF

Select Aperitivo

BAIJIU

TTL Yushan Chiew XO Kaoliang

BRANDY

American: Argonaut Fat Thumb

Armagnac: Marie Duffau Hors d'Age Bas Armagnac

Calvados: Christian Drouin Pays d'Auge 1999

Cognac: Courvoisier Initiale Extra

European Brandy: Asbach 15 Years Old

Pisco: Demonio de los Andes Acholado

GIN

American: Junipero

London Dry: Fords

Matured: Tommyrotter Cask Strength Bourbon-Barrel

Navy Strength: Scapegrace Gold

World: Citadelle

LIQUEUR

Berry/Fruit: Merlet Soeurs Cerises

Citrus/Triple Sec: Grand Marnier Cuvée Louis Alexandre

Cream/Dairy: Carolans Salted Caramel Irish Cream

Herbal/Mint/Spice/Botanical: Becherovka

MEZCAL

Real Minero Barril

RUM

Aged: Appleton Estate 21 Years Old

Dark/Gold: Banks 7 Golden Age

White Rum: Banks 5 Island

SHOCHU

iichiko Reserve Zenwa 2019 Edition

TEQUILA, 100% AGAVE

Blanco: Cabeza

Reposado: Partida

Añejo: Azunia

Extra Añejo: El Tesoro

VODKA

Flavored: Van Gogh Double Expresso

Unflavored: Boyd & Blair Potato

WHISKY – CANADA

Crown Royal XR

WHISKEY – IRELAND

Blended: Jameson Bow Street Cask Strength 18 Years Old Batch 1

Single Pot Still: Red Spot

Single Malt: Knappogue Castle 14 Years Old

WHISKY – JAPAN

Kamiki Intense Wood

WHISKY – SCOTLAND

Blended: Buchanan's Special Reserve 18 Years Old

Single Malt-Highland: Glenglassaugh 30 Years Old

Single Malt-Island: Highland Park Viking Pride 18 Years Old

Single Malt-Islay: Bowmore 25 Years Old

Single Malt-Speyside: BenRiach Authenticus 30 Years Old

WHISKEY – USA

American/Other: Stolen 11 Years Old

Bourbon: George T Stagg

Rye: Peerless 3-Year-Old

Single Malt: Peat Week 5th Annual

Tennessee: Uncle Nearest 1820 Nearest Green Single Barrel Edition US-1

WHISKY – WORLD

Kavalan Solist ex-Bourbon Single Cask Strength

All products are rated on the 100-point scale by the spirits industry's most renowned judges including buyers, journalists, educators and bar owners. This year's USC judges included: Founder/Judging Chairman F. Paul Pacult, Jacques Bezuidenhout, Tim Cooper, Tad Carducci, Dale DeGroff, Meaghan Dorman, Tyler Hudgens, Justin Lavenue, Don Lee, Clay Risen, Joaquin Simó, Charlotte Voisey, and Jillian Vose.

All spirits rated 80 points and higher receive an individual results page which provides all downloadable marketing material. Spirits rated 85 points and higher receive a tasting note.

USC results are promoted globally. High scoring products are featured in the Ultimate Beverage Challenge Guide to the World's Best Wines & Spirits published annually in the October issue of Beverage Media, which reaches more than 70,000 on- and off-premise spirits buyers.

ABOUT ULTIMATE BEVERAGE CHALLENGE

Ultimate Beverage Challenge provides expert evaluation of wines and spirits for producers, importers and marketers through its two innovative annual competitions: Ultimate Spirits Challenge and Ultimate Wine Challenge. UBC partners are F. Paul Pacult, Sue Woodley and David Talbot.

