UFO Beer and Polar Seltzer Brew Up a New Flavor Adventure, UFO Blueberry Lemonade, Available Now

The Two Legendary New England Brands Unveil this Unfiltered Wheat Beer, Brewed with the Essence of Polar Seltzer'ade fan-favorite Blueberry Lemonade

BOSTON & WINDSOR, Vt., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new Flavor Adventure is here just in time for summer: UFO Blueberry Lemonade, brewed with the essence of Polar Seltzer'ade Blueberry Lemonade. Polar and UFO Beer have developed this unique, tasty beer, inspired by Polar's refreshing Seltzer'ade line, to celebrate the season here in New England (and beyond). The beer is available now on draft and in six packs of 12 oz cans throughout the East Coast.

"We've been fans of Polar Seltzer since – well – forever, and we were so happy that this partnership led us to this delicious, thirst-quenching summery beer," says Dan Kenary, CEO of Mass Bay Brewing Co., brewers of UFO Beer. "Polar's Blueberry Lemonade Seltzer'ade is the perfect match for UFO's classic wheat beer and we're looking forward to our fans giving it a try."

"Our Seltzer'ade line is focused on simple ingredients and craft recipes. The pairing with UFO Beer was a no brainer and the result is serious refreshment," says Ralph Crowley Jr, CEO of Polar Beverages.

UFO Blueberry Lemonade is an unfiltered hefeweizen brewed with the essence of Polar Seltzer'ade Blueberry Lemonade, thirst-quenchingly drinkable at 4.8 percent ABV and 13 IBUs. The resulting recipe, like Polar's famous seltzers, is subtle yet refreshing, and finishes with a crisp, citrusy note. The culinary minds behind UFO Beer recommend food pairings with summer favorites like chicken piccata, pan-roasted swordfish, summer salad or lemon pound cake. Yum!

UFO Blueberry Lemonade is the latest "flavor adventure" in the UFO Beers lineup, and a berry limited release for summer 2018. Year-round unfiltered wheat beers include UFO White, UFO Pineapple, UFO Raspberry and UFO Hefeweizen. For mouth-watering food and cocktail recipes utilizing UFO's entire line of unfiltered wheat beers, check out the UFO Beer website at www.ufobeer.com.

About UFO Beers

UFO is a portfolio of wheat beers that's a little bit different, a little more refreshing and flavorful, and most importantly, a beer that everyone can enjoy. The name UFO stands for UnFiltered Offering; all UFO beers are unfiltered, leaving the yeast suspended in the beer which creates its signature cloudy appearance. UFO hit the scene in 1998 with a Hefeweizen. Since then the UFO line has grown to include flavorful year-round offerings like UFO White Ale and UFO Pineapple, and fresh seasonal offerings such as UFO Winter Blonde and UFO Apricadabra. The UFO line of unfiltered wheat beers is brewed by the Mass. Bay Brewing Company in Boston, MA and Windsor, VT. More info can be found at www.ufobeer.com.

About Seltzer'ade

In 2016 Polar Beverages introduced Polar Seltzer'ade, naturally calorie-free seltzers inspired our favorite lemonade recipes. Crafted with simple ingredients – the essence of fresh lemons (or limes), bubbles and triple-filtered water, plus the natural fruit flavor needed for each of the signature recipes. Inspired by gourmet lemonade-recipes, these sparkling seltzers provide craft-focused consumers the guilt-free refreshment they seek–with the bold flavors and natural ingredients they demand. Look for Raspberry Pink Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Tart Cherry Limeade, Blueberry Lemonade, Mango Limeade. Things just got even more refreshing with 3 new innovative recipes – Blood Orange Lemonade, Starfruit Lemonade & Strawberry Lemonade.

