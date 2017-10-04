UFC® Announces New Partnership With BODYARMOR®

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UFC®, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, today announced a multi-year partnership with BODYARMOR® Sports Drink, establishing the isotonic brand as the first-ever "Official Sports Drink" of UFC.

As part of this ground-breaking collaboration, which covers the United States and begins in 2018, BODYARMOR will supply its line of high-end sports hydration products: BODYARMOR sports drink and BODYARMOR LYTE, to the UFC Performance Institute's two "BODYARMOR Hydration Stations."

"BODYARMOR is an industry leader in sports hydration and they are a perfect fit to partner with UFC," UFC President Dana White said. "Providing UFC athletes with safe, nutritional products while training at the UFC Performance Institute is an important part of helping them maximize their overall performance and BODYARMOR will help us do that."

"With the explosive growth that BODYARMOR has seen in recent years – it's an exciting time for the brand to team up with UFC," said Mike Repole, co-founder and chairman, BODYARMOR. "A partnership between the fastest-growing sports drink and the fastest-growing sports organization creates a tremendous opportunity for BODYARMOR to play an important role in the hydration needs of some of the best athletes in the world."

In addition to product placement at the UFC Performance Institute, BODYARMOR will also serve as the presenting sponsor of select UFC weigh-in events, along with providing corner branding of stools, towels and buckets inside UFC's world-famous Octagon® during all U.S.-based events. BODYARMOR will also have a presence on UFC.com and live-event programming, as well as being integrated across multiple UFC-based social and digital platforms.

BODYARMOR is the fastest growing sports drink in its category, having seen a 110% increase in sales from last year. The consumer demand for a better-for-you sports drink has made BODYARMOR the #3 sports drink in the U.S. Kobe Bryant is the number three shareholder in BODYARMOR.

"BODYARMOR offers a better-for-you hydration option at a time when athletes in every sport are paying more attention to what they put into their bodies," said Bryant. "UFC athletes demand the best in hydration and nutrition, and we're excited to be partnering with the UFC on such a large scale."

BODYARMOR has amassed a superstar roster of professional athletes who are also investors in the company, including James Harden, Mike Trout, Andrew Luck and Dustin Johnson, among others.

For more information, please visit UFC.com.

About UFC®

UFC® is a premium global sports brand and the largest Pay-Per-View event provider in the world. Acquired in 2016 by global sports, entertainment and fashion leader, WME | IMG, together with strategic partners Silver Lake Partners and KKR, UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas with a network of employees around the world. UFC produces more than 40 live events annually that consistently sell out some of the most prestigious arenas around the globe, while programming is broadcast in over 163 countries and territories to more than 1.1 billion TV households worldwide in 35 different languages. UFC FIGHT PASS®, a digital subscription service, delivers exclusive live events, thousands of fights on-demand and original content to fans around the world. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

About BODYARMOR SuperDrink™

BODYARMOR SuperDrink™ is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BODYARMOR team as the number three shareholder in the company. In 2017, BODYARMOR launched two new products: BODYARMOR LYTE, which has all the same nutrients as BODYARMOR but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BODYARMOR water, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes. BODYARMOR is the brand of choice for athletes and has assembled an impressive team of young, superstar athletes such as James Harden, Mike Trout, Dustin Johnson, Andrew Luck, Richard Sherman, Dez Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Buster Posey, Skylar Diggins and others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ufc-announces-new-partnership-with-bodyarmor-300532003.html

SOURCE BODYARMOR