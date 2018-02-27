UAE Coffee Chain Market 2011-2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "UAE Coffee Chain Market by Regions (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and rest of UAE), by Organized and Unorganized, by Food and Beverages - Outlook to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The market has seen a shifting preference for modern coffee shops where people could sit and relax with a cup of coffee. As customers have become more exposed to a variety of coffee, coffee farm information transparency and brewing methods, the demand for specialty coffee shops that focus on the use of single-origin beans (which involves coffee grown within a single known geographic origin) has increased.

Furthermore, digital transformation has helped various players in industry to increase their sales by better targeting their customers. The market has seen major players adopting sustainable procurement practices. In order to do so, the coffee chains have tied up directly with the farmers located in coffee producing procuring raw materials at a fair price, thus eliminating the middlemen.

The UAE coffee chain market is dominated by international brands operating through franchise model. Along with organized chains there are number of local independent specialty coffee shops operating in the space. These chains compete on parameters such as geographic coverage, price, quality of food and beverages, services, customization, customer experience, ambience, promotional offers and brand image.

These organized players have played a significant role bringing in the modern caf culture in UAE. They have positioned coffee outlets as a place where people can socialize and relax along with a cup of coffee. Furthermore, the company's marketing and advertising are designed strictly according to their respective target audience.

The 10 major organized coffee chains in UAE are

Caffe Nero

Caf Bateel

Caribou Coffee

Costa Coffee

Dunkin Donuts

Gloria Jean's Coffe

Krispy Kreme and Blends and Brews

Starbucks

Tim Hortons

Trends, Developments, Issues and Restraints In UAE Coffee Chain Market

Rise of Caf Culture

Growth of Specialty Coffee Shops

Innovation via Drive Thru and Target Segment Broadening

Launch of Digital Platforms for Ordering and Automated Brewing Process

Sustainable Procurement Practices

Procurement Dependent on Coffee Imports

Stringent Regulations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. UAE Coffee Chain Market

4. Value Chain Analysis

5. UAE Coffee Chain Market Segmentation

6. Trends, Developments, Issues and Restraints In UAE Coffee Chain Market

7. Customer Profiling

8. Investment Required/ Cost Incurred to Set Up Coffee Outlet in UAE

9. Government Rules and Regulations for UAE Coffee Chain Market

10. Porter's Five Force Analysis

11. Competition scenario in UAE Coffee Chain Market

12. Company Profiles of Major Players in UAE Coffee Chain Market

13. UAE Coffee Chain Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2017-2021

14. Analyst Recommendation

15. Macro Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Coffee Chain Market In UAE, 2011-2021

