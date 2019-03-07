Two Roots Brewing Co. Named Exclusive Craft Beer Sponsor to U.S. Professional Soccer Team, Las Vegas Lights FC

Category Leading Beverage Becomes One of the First Cannabis Companies to Sponsor a U.S. Sports Team



SAN DIEGO, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabiniers , a global cannabis brand management company, today announces Two Roots Brewing Co ., its pioneering brand of artisan craft beer with roots in both hops and cannabis beverages, has been named the 2019 Exclusive Craft Beer Sponsor of American professional soccer team, Las Vegas Lights FC. As the team's official craft beer partner, Two Roots will make its debut at opening night in Cashman Field on Saturday, March 9 and provide its traditional alcoholic beer (non-THC) throughout the 2019 season games.

"Cannabiniers is proud to sponsor the Las Vegas Lights FC team, furthering the thrills and social atmosphere of enjoying a live game," said Victor Jerez, Chief Operating Officer and President of Cannabiniers. "We have an undeniable connection to the city and the state, especially since we chose to debut our Two Roots product in the Nevada market. As soccer continues to gain popularity across the country, more and more people are looking for an immersed 'traditional soccer' experience at the stadium, and we're excited to support the team while delivering its fans an expertly crafted artisan beer."

This partnership gives Two Roots exclusive rights to the team marks, with the plans to create a one-of-a-kind team-inspired beer. Additionally, Two Roots will be the official host for hospitality events at Lights FC games, and support "The Happier Hour"- a post-game party in the Cashman Field restaurant following every Lights FC home game. Furthermore, Two Roots will be the presenting sponsor of the Lights April 13 game.

"We are excited to continue expanding our brand activations by sponsoring our very first professional sports team," said Kevin Love, Vice President of Market Activations for Cannabiniers. "Our decision to partner with Lights FC comes at a time when Two Roots is seeing tremendous success in Nevada with tremendously positive feedback from consumers. The combination of this success has allowed us to accelerate our national reach with additional state expansions, and now, our partnership with Lights FC. We have always been committed to offering products that consumers are demanding and are extremely proud of this recent endeavor."

Cannabiniers line of craft beers are expected to be available at Lights FC games on a rotating basis, including the sold-out ABC Hyundai VIP section. Two Roots beer that will be featured include Enough Said Lager, Tropical Infamy Wheat, Sonder Blonde, RCG Stout and/or its seasonal favorite Tribute IPA.

"From day one, Lights FC has cultivated an independent, authentic, even revolutionary fusion of sports and pop culture," said Brett Lashbrook, Lights FC Owner and President. "As a 'beer without boundaries', Two Roots will offer our fans a choice of craft beers that are uniquely Las Vegas."

About Two Roots Brewing Co.

At Two Roots Brewing Co, we're experts at producing high-quality craft beers — traditional alcoholic as well as cannabis-infused non-alcoholic beverages. Two Roots' initial product offering consists of five classic beer styles including Lager, Stout, New West IPA, Blonde Ale, and Wheat; with a "Tribute" style beer that tastes like cannabis to immediately follow. We've combined our passions for craft beer, science, innovation, and social responsibility to create a new class of adult beverages poised to change the beverage and cannabis markets. To pioneer our artisan cannabis-infused beers, Two Roots has sourced expert brewers and artisans as well as the first of its kind manufacturing and design technology to enter the United States. Through this union, consumers are given a responsibly formulated beverage that inspires positive shifts in perceptions of cannabis for both medical and adult-use users.

About Cannabiniers

Cannabiniers is a beverage, technology, and brand management company revolutionizing the cannabis industry with first to market, patented, safe, natural and fast acting infusion technology. The company focuses on products that offer healthier consumption and that positively impact the environment with a product portfolio directed at normalizing cannabis use.

About Las Vegas Lights FC

In 2018, Las Vegas Lights FC exploded onto the sports scene with a uniquely "Las Vegas" approach to live sports and entertainment. Previously the second-largest city in the world without professional soccer, Las Vegas quickly embraced a Lights FC organization with ambitions and creativity as bold as the city itself. Named by Sports Illustrated as "the most interesting team in America" in April 2018, Lights FC won accolades for the neon-inspired name and logo (designed and selected by the fans), fashion-forward uniforms (in partnership with presenting sponsor Zappos.com), lovable live llama mascots, three live in-game DJ's and an immersive sports betting experience. Lights FC compete in the United Soccer League and feature three-time World Cup veteran and U.S. soccer icon Eric Wynalda as its manager.

