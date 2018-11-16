Turkey Trotters To Score Beer Thanks To Michelob ULTRA

ULTRA asks people how they #WillRunForBeer this Thanksgiving - the biggest race day of the year

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thanksgiving, Michelob ULTRA is celebrating the more than one million Americans who get their fitness in before the feast begins by rewarding Turkey Trotters with beer. Michelob ULTRA, the brand that believes in both being fit and having fun, is asking Trotters across the country to share how they #WillRunForBeer on one of the most gluttonous days of the year.

To participate, consumers 21+ in select markets across the country are invited to follow @MichelobULTRA on Twitter or Instagram and share a photo from their Turkey Trot using #WillRunForBeer and tagging @MichelobULTRA.

With only 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and no artificial colors and flavors, Michelob ULTRA celebrates those who live an active, balanced lifestyle – and is helping Americans feel guilt-free on a day when the average American will consume upwards of 4,500 calories. In recent years, Turkey Trots have become synonymous with the holiday, almost as much as the turkey itself. And with over 1,300 races held in cities nationwide, Thanksgiving now marks the largest race day of the year, bringing together more than one million runners to compete.

"Running is a passion point for our drinkers and we're excited to bring a new reward to what's become the biggest race day of the year by toasting Turkey Trotters across the country," said Azania Andrews, vice president, Michelob ULTRA. "Thanksgiving is a day of gratitude and indulgence with friends and family, and we are excited that ULTRA is a way to bring balance to the table."

#WillRunForBeer comes on the heels of Team ULTRA, a team of 95 beer loving runners that competed in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon as part of the brand's ongoing sponsorship of the race. Whether it's training for a marathon, going for a quick morning jog or rallying friends and family for the local Turkey Trot, Michelob ULTRA toasts to runners and beer lovers of every kind by delivering a lower calorie, lower carb beer option as a reward.

To redeem their beer, consumers will receive a Drizly promotion code. For complete rules including states that are eligible for participation in #WillRunForBeer visit www.MichelobULTRATurkeyTrot.com, and follow the conversation with @MichelobULTRA on Twitter and Instagram.

About Michelob ULTRA

Introduced in 2002, Michelob ULTRA is currently the fastest growing beer brand in the United States by share. With just 95 calories, 2.6 carbs and an exceptional taste, it is the superior light beer that celebrates the active, balanced lifestyle of its drinkers that includes both fitness and fun. Brewed for those that live fit and fun, Michelob ULTRA's choice of grains and extended mashing process leads to its refreshing taste and fewer carbohydrates. It is brewed with the finest barley malt, rice, all-imported hops and a pure-cultured yeast strain, all of which reflect Anheuser-Busch's commitment to brewing quality. For more information, visit www.MichelobULTRA.com.

