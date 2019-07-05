Turkey Hill LLC to Support Growth with Investments in Operations and Personnel

LANCASTER, Pa., July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill LLC ("Turkey Hill" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks, today announced that it will support recent and continued growth through investments in its manufacturing operations and an increase in new hiring efforts.

Turkey Hill was acquired by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital from The Kroger Co. in April 2019. Now a standalone company, Turkey Hill is strategically focused on geographic expansion and new product innovation to support increasing consumer demand.

"Turkey Hill is experiencing strong and growing consumer demand nationwide for its broad assortment of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks. We as a company are focused on providing our consumers with high quality, authentic products with category-leading flavor variety," said John Cox, CEO of Turkey Hill.

To support continued growth, the Company has announced an investment plan that will bolster its manufacturing operations. The Company's existing footprint already includes one of the largest production facilities of ice cream and refrigerated drinks in the country – a state-of-the-art facility powered by 100% renewable energy and situated on 72+ acres along the Susquehanna River. Turkey Hill's investment plan includes capacity expansion, investments in existing lines to provide the latest technology and manufacturing capabilities, and facility renovations and enhancements to support its associates.

Turkey Hill's investment plan reflects the Company's continued commitment to Lancaster County and the surrounding community, and its goal of attracting highly-qualified and talented associates to join its team. The Company is increasing its hiring efforts both in Eastern Pennsylvania and nationwide and is actively looking for skilled associates for immediate hire. Please visit www.turkeyhill.com/careers for a list of open positions.

ABOUT TURKEY HILL LLC

Founded in 1931 and located in the rich farming country of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. Over the past 20 years, Turkey Hill has doubled in size and now sells products nationwide and internationally.

Turkey Hill believes part of its corporate responsibility is to be a good steward of its resources, community, and the world, and is actively defining and implementing green initiatives to cut down on waste, reduce packaging, and minimize outputs into the environment. In 2019, Turkey Hill's Conestoga facility paired existing wind power with hydroelectric energy to become powered by 100% renewable energy. Find out more at www.turkeyhill.com/about/green.

Turkey Hill was acquired by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital in April 2019. Turkey Hill LLC is not affiliated with The Kroger Co. or Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

For more information about Turkey Hill, visit www.turkeyhill.com, or follow Turkey Hill on Twitter or Facebook.

