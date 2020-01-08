Turkey Hill Appoints Jim Sterbenz Chief Commercial Officer

LANCASTER, Pa., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turkey Hill LLC ("Turkey Hill" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks, announced today that Jim Sterbenz has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer. In this newly created role, Mr. Sterbenz will oversee all commercial operations at Turkey Hill, including sales, consumer marketing, and product development. Jim will report to Tim Hopkins, Chief Executive Officer of Turkey Hill.

Mr. Sterbenz joins Turkey Hill with over 30 years of experience in the consumer packaged goods industry, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, U.S. Sales with The Campbell Soup Company. Prior to Campbell's, Jim held sales leadership positions with Godiva Chocolatier, Master Foods USA, Kraft Foods North America and Nabisco Foods Group.

Mr. Hopkins stated, "We are thrilled to have Jim join the Turkey Hill leadership team. Jim brings significant food and beverage experience and will be an invaluable resource to our blue-chip customer base and business partners. Jim is joining Turkey Hill at a very exciting time, as we expand into new geographies while driving product innovation, all to support increasing demand from our loyal consumer base."

Mr. Sterbenz added, "Turkey Hill is a leading brand within the ice cream and refrigerated drink categories and has the resources and the management commitment to rapidly expand and continue providing industry leading service to our valued customers. I am excited to join the team and look forward to driving accelerated growth and innovation."

ABOUT TURKEY HILL LLC

Founded in 1931 and located in the rich farming country of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Turkey Hill is a leading manufacturer and distributor of branded ice cream and refrigerated drinks for the retail, foodservice, and alternative channels. Over the past 20 years, Turkey Hill has doubled in size and now sells products nationwide and internationally.

Turkey Hill believes part of its corporate responsibility is to be a good steward of its resources, community, and the world, and is actively defining and implementing green initiatives to cut down on waste, reduce packaging, and minimize outputs into the environment. In 2019, Turkey Hill's Conestoga facility paired existing wind power with hydroelectric energy to become powered by 100% renewable energy. Find out more at www.turkeyhill.com/about/green.

Turkey Hill was acquired by an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital in April 2019. Turkey Hill LLC is not affiliated with The Kroger Co. or Turkey Hill Minit Markets.

For more information about Turkey Hill, visit www.turkeyhill.com, or follow Turkey Hill on Twitter or Facebook.

