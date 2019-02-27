Tullamore D.E.W. Presents: IrishCentral's O'Everyone St. Patrick's Day Celebration for All

Nationwide movement celebrates how everyone can be Irish on St. Paddy's Day while bringing revelry to non-Irish venues across the US



NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flipping the idea of a typical St. Paddy's on its head, IrishCentral proudly introduces "O'Everyone" presented by Tullamore D.E.W. triple blended Irish whiskey. O'Everyone will transform famous non-Irish bars & restaurants across the U.S. into rebranded Irish mashups, complete with new names, logos and menus throughout the weekend of St. Patrick's Day, March 15-17, 2019.

The O'Everyone celebrations highlight the unique blend of Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey and the social fabric around us, truly opening up the spirited holiday to all. To bring your own Irish spirit to life, t-shirts (O'insert-your-last-name or nickname) are available at www.OEveryone.com for purchase, ensuring that truly everyone can become a part of the celebration, in uniform, on St. Patrick's Day weekend. O'Connors and O'Sullivans will be joined by O'Johnsons, O'Rousseaus, O'Spinellis, and many more across the country as we all raise a glass on this celebratory holiday.

Throughout the holiday weekend, people from all backgrounds can join in to experience St. Patrick's Day festivities without green beer and shamrocks, but rather by celebrating the melding of their own cultures with the Irish in fun and delicious ways. Revelers in four cities will enjoy custom Irish-fusion food and drinks menus, selected by IrishCentral including:

New York City will see Chef JJ Johnson's Caribbean /American South concept Gibson + Luce become O'Johnson's; French Champagne spot Flute Bar will become O'Flute's; and hip Indian/Australian eatery Babu Ji will be, you guessed it, O'Babu Ji's.

will see Chef JJ Johnson's /American South concept Gibson + Luce become O'Johnson's; French Champagne spot Flute Bar will become O'Flute's; and hip Indian/Australian eatery Babu Ji will be, you guessed it, O'Babu Ji's. In Los Angeles , Santa Monica's Mexican standby Gilbert's El Indio will become O'Gilbert's; the refined Indian eatery O'Bombay's will showcase Irish stout and curry mashups; Malibu's beachfront beauty Gladstones will become O'Gladstones; and Hollywood's old timey cocktail lounge Spare Room will be O'Spare Room.

, Mexican standby Gilbert's El Indio will become O'Gilbert's; the refined Indian eatery O'Bombay's will showcase Irish stout and curry mashups; beachfront beauty Gladstones will become O'Gladstones; and old timey cocktail lounge Spare Room will be O'Spare Room. Chicago's Mexican restaurant by day, nightclub by night spot El Hefe will transform into O'Hefe; Bub City's Country Western Honky Tonk will become O'Bub's; and BIG Bar at the Hyatt Regency will become O'BIG's.

Mexican restaurant by day, nightclub by night spot El Hefe will transform into O'Hefe; Bub City's Country Western Honky Tonk will become O'Bub's; and at the Hyatt Regency will become O'BIG's. Boston will play host to a n'er before seen tropical Irish hybrid with O'Tiki Rock; the classic Southern dive Loretta's Last Call will become O'Loretta's; and Menetomy's patriotic tavern will become O'Menotomy's.

"As the leading Irish digital media company in the U.S., we are proud to share our culture and partner with these versatile bars and restaurants, all representing new and unexpected St. Patrick's Day destinations for our readers to reinterpret our country's traditions," said Michelle Hanley, Manager of Brand Partnerships at IrishCentral. "America is quickly becoming a melting pot of ex-pats from all over the world, and we feel that O'Everyone reflects the fact that today you're you, but on St. Patrick's Day you can be an adopted member of the Irish community."

"If ye don't have an O in your last name, we're here to give ye one and say anybody can be Irish on St. Paddy's Day," said Tim Herlihy, National Ambassador for Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey. "We're proud to be working with this killer group of talent from all backgrounds in the food and cocktail world, and we're excited to celebrate with everyone on our favorite holiday of the year."

For more information on the O'Everyone festivities, please visit www.OEveryone.com, www.tullamoredew.com or www.IrishCentral.com. Follow along or Tullamore D.E.W.'s social channels (Facebook: Tullamore D.E.W. US; Twitter, Instagram: @TullamoreDEWUS).

About IrishCentral:

IrishCentral is the leading Irish digital media company in North America, providing political, current affairs, entertainment, and historical commentary to the Irish throughout the world. The website caters to 34 million Irish Americans and 70 million Irish diaspora and receives 2.2 million visitors per month. IrishCentral's readers have a passion for all things Irish from history to travel and from culture to great Irish whiskey. IrishCentral is part of Irish Studio a global media company, with offices in New York and Dublin. Irish Studio includes brands such as Irish Tatler, U Magazine, FOOD&WINE, and Ireland of the Welcomes.

About Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey

Tullamore D.E.W. is the second largest Irish whiskey in the world in the fastest growing category. With an intriguing smooth yet complex character, Tullamore D.E.W. is triple distilled, but is also a unique blend of all three types of Irish whiskeys; the pot still, malt and grain whiskeys. As a result, Tullamore D.E.W. is three times smoother with an added gentle complexity. Tullamore D.E.W. was the first and remains one of the few international Irish whiskeys to pioneer this blend of three.

Created in 1829, the brand's strong heritage started in Tullamore, a town in the heart of Ireland, and was fostered by the vision of an early founder Daniel E. Williams, whose initials live on the bottle to this day. In 2014, Tullamore D.E.W. was brought back to its roots with the opening of a new distillery in the town of Tullamore, which returned whiskey production to the town 60 years after the original distillery closed its doors.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world's leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world's most awarded single malt Glenfiddich®, The Balvenie® range of handcrafted single malts and the world's third largest blended Scotch, Grant's®, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick's® Gin, Sailor Jerry® Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W.® Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder® Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie® Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as "Distiller of the Year" by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 12 times over the past 13 years, including the most recent award in 2018.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick's Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant's, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson's Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

PRESS CONTACTS:

William Grant & Sons

Annie Taplin / Director, US Communications

annie.taplin@wgrant.com

Magrino PR

212.957.3005

Mary Blanton Ogushwitz / mary.blanton@magrinopr.com

Maggie Doherty / maggie.doherty@magrinopr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tullamore-dew-presents-irishcentrals-oeveryone-st-patricks-day-celebration-for-all-300803388.html

SOURCE William Grant & Sons