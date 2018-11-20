Trumer Brewery Donates to Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, California, craft brewer of Trumer Pils, announced today a $100,000 contribution to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund to support general community relief efforts for the catastrophic wildfires that broke out in Butte County in Northern California on Nov. 8, 2018.

In addition, Trumer Brewery contributed $10,000 to a separate fund to support employees of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. affected by these wildfires.

Lars Larson, Trumer's Brewmaster, stated, "We are truly shocked by the scale of this tragedy and are praying for all those affected. All of us here at Trumer admire the leadership of Ken Grossman of Sierra Nevada to establish the Camp Fire Relief Fund in the midst of this natural disaster. Trumer is grateful to be able to support these efforts."

In the wake of the Napa wildfires in 2017, Trumer Brewery and its ownership similarly donated funds to the United Way of the Wine Country and the Napa Valley Community Foundation.

About the Trumer Brewery

The Trumer Brewery in Berkeley, California, craft brewer of Trumer Pils, was established in 2004 as a sister brewery to the centuries-old Trumer Brauerei in Salzburg, Austria. Trumer Pils' quality has been recognized by being awarded thirteen Gold Medal wins over the past fourteen years at the most prestigious beer competitions in the world, including the World Beer Cup, Great American Beer Festival, and European Beer Star Awards. Combining the heritage and tradition of European brewing with the energy and passion of American craft brewing, Trumer gives beer drinkers in the U.S. a classic pilsner the way it was meant to be enjoyed: fresh!

