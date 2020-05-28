Truly Hard Seltzer Partners with GLAAD to Champion Equality in the Workplace and Beyond

The year-long partnership will kick-off PRIDE month with a $100K donation and a new social media campaign, Truly Proud

BOSTON, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Hard Seltzer, one of the leading hard seltzers with the most flavor options, today announced its partnership with GLAAD, the nonprofit organization promoting understanding, increasing acceptance and advancing equality for the LGBTQ+ community. To kick off the partnership and Pride month, Truly is donating $100,000 to GLAAD to support ongoing initiatives and will launch Truly Proud, a content series that spotlights the unique and varied perspectives of individuals in the LGBTQ+ community and highlights the current issue of LGBTQ+ workplace discrimination.

Throughout Pride month, Truly will share 16 stories, one for each of its 16 flavors, to enhance visibility for its LGBTQ+ family, offer new perspectives, celebrate the beauty and bravery of the LGBTQ+ community and most importantly, drive action and change for an important issue. Currently, more than half of U.S. states allow employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Truly believes the world and the workplace should be colorful and inclusive of all genders, sexual orientations, races, beliefs and interests, and that there's room for everyone. Truly Proud and the 16 influencers will champion equal rights in the workplace and inspire people to join the fight by supporting GLAAD and its culture-changing work to create a world where everyone is treated equally.

To bring Pride celebrations front and center in the heart of NYC and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the NYC Pride March, Truly will take over the Times Square billboard 1@1 to highlight those celebrating Pride safely at home, 200 feet up in the air, for everyone to see. Drinkers are invited to share their photos with @Truly on social with #TrulyPride for the chance to be featured on the billboard throughout June.

"For Truly to be an active champion for the LGBTQ+ community and make a meaningful impact, partnering with a well-respected, change-driving organization like GLAAD is necessary," says Lesya Lysyj, CMO of the Boston Beer Company. "We want to authentically live our brand values and not only show support for the LGBTQ+ community, but also shed a light on important issues and inspire meaningful change. Partnering with GLAAD to achieve those goals was a no-brainer. This community is full of so many different flavors, perspectives and stories, and Truly wants to celebrate that."

"Although Pride will look different this year, Truly is showcasing its support for the LGBTQ community by bringing awareness to a pressing issue affecting LGBTQ people: workplace discrimination," said John McCourt, GLAAD Senior Director. "Through its Pride campaign and story series, Truly has created an impactful way to spotlight the voices of LGBTQ people, demonstrating the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting the fight for full equality and acceptance for LGBTQ people."

Truly is also deepening its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by supporting the GLAAD Media Institute (GMI), which will serve as a resource to ensure Truly and the entire Boston Beer Company can successfully address LGBTQ+ topics both internally and externally.

About Truly Hard Seltzer

First released in 2016, category leader Truly Hard Seltzer is a clean, crisp and refreshing hard seltzer with a hint of fruit and just 100 calories, 1g sugar and 5% ALC/VOL. Truly Hard Seltzer is crafted with simple, naturally gluten-free ingredients and contains alcohol made from cane sugar. It is available in 12 delicious styles and now in four styles of Truly Lemonade. To learn more about Truly Hard Seltzer, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truly-hard-seltzer-partners-with-glaad-to-champion-equality-in-the-workplace-and-beyond-301067248.html

SOURCE Truly Hard Seltzer