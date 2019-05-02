Truett-Hurst, Inc. Announces Departure of Director

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Truett-Hurst, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the resignation, effective April 26, 2019, of Gerry Hansen from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Ms. Hansen decided to leave the Board to focus on other pursuits, and the Company expects to review and consider potential replacement directors in the coming weeks.

Paul E. Dolan, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We appreciate Gerry's service and wish her well for the future."

About Truett-Hurst, Inc.

Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTC Pink: THST) is a holding company and its sole asset is the controlling equity interest in H.D.D. LLC., an innovative super-premium, ultra-premium and luxury wine sales, marketing and production company based in the acclaimed Dry Creek Valley of Sonoma County, California. Truett-Hurst, Inc. is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

