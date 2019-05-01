True Food Kitchen Unveils 'True Insider' Loyalty Program & Branded App On The Heels Of Online Ordering Launch

Health-driven restaurant brand creates tiered loyalty program with a focus on customized experiences and unexpected rewards to deepen engagement with fans



PHOENIX, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen announced the launch of True Insider, the award-winning restaurant's first loyalty program and custom-branded app. The announcement is made on the heels of True Food Kitchen's recently released digital ordering platform powered by Olo. In partnership with Thanx, a leading provider of customer engagement, True Insider is designed to be a more personalized and customizable brand engagement program serving up unique rewards and exclusive experiences. True Insider will integrate directly with the restaurant's new digital ordering platform, allowing guests to order and pay online, make reservations, manage their account and earn and redeem rewards at any of True Food Kitchen's 27 locations nationwide.

"True Insider is more than a loyalty platform, it's a brand engagement program that will allow True Food Kitchen to provide more personalized, customized, exclusive and even unexpected perks that will make our brand more memorable for our loyal guests," said True Food Kitchen CEO Christine Barone. "The platform will also give rise to some rich data that will help us understand what motivates our guest on an individual level so that we can fine tune our offering and engage with each of them in a more personal and meaningful way."

Structured as a tiered program based on annual spending, the program provides incentives to guests as they earn status in higher tiers. The introductory tier, referred to as Bronze, includes a welcome offer of $10 off a $25 purchase and can be redeemed online or in-store, as well as a free birthday dessert and invitations to special events like cocktail workshops, gardening classes and nutrition seminars, as well as pre-registration to True Food's popular seasonal four-course community dinners. The program's Silver and Gold Tiers, achieved after spending $500 and $1500 respectively, provide members with even richer rewards including preview tastings of new seasonal menu changes, lifestyle merchandise from ShopTrueFoodKitchen.com, priority seating and complimentary dishes and beverages. True Food will leverage its True Insider program to make the brand even more memorable for guests – including year-round surprise-and-delight offers and personalized, one-of-a kind experiences such as an intimate chef's dinner for some of the brand's most loyal guests.

Another key aspect of True Food Kitchen's new loyalty program is customization. True Insider, in partnership with Thanx will leverage Thanx Campaigns, to take True Food Kitchen's email marketing to a new level of personalization, using insights from guest preferences, individualized behavior, interests and past purchases to send targeted and personalized emails and offers. True Insider will unify current email marketing with the new app, loyalty program, online ordering and SMS messaging. The custom branded mobile app will serve as the primary engagement tool for the program where guests can place online orders, manage their account, make reservations and redeem offers and incentives.

To celebrate the new True Insider loyalty program, True Food Kitchen will be awarding one lucky True Insider member with "True Food Kitchen for a Year" and Gold status in the True Insider program* (to be announced 6/1). True Food will also award 100 of its True Insider members with $50 True Food Kitchen gift cards (to be announced 6/1). Any individual who joins the True Insider program and registers a card through May 31, 2019 will automatically be entered to win. All new members will earn Bronze status in the program and will receive the $10 Welcome Offer. Guests can join the True Insider program by: downloading the free mobile app from the iTunes App Store or Google Play store; texting TFK to 43618; or visiting the True Insider signup page.

Registration into the True Insider program requires just a few simple steps including the registration of a credit card to track spending progress. The mobile app includes a camera feature that allows guests to take a photo of a card to scan and save all the payment information with bank-level security. The camera feature also allows cash-paying guests the opportunity to upload receipts to earn spending progress and redeem rewards.

ONLINE ORDERING

True Food Kitchen unveils its True Insider loyalty program following the February launch of its custom online ordering experience. The online ordering site was designed to create a digital dining experience that mirrors True Food Kitchen's unparalleled in-store dining experience, allowing guests to select their preferred location and place an order for pickup or delivery, modify dishes to meet their food preferences and allergies, as well as beautiful photography and detailed descriptions of every dish and handcrafted beverage. Guests can also create an account that integrates with the True Insider loyalty program, enabling the ability to save orders and payment information, favorite locations and redeem offers and rewards.

Since its February launch, the online ordering platform has quickly gained traction, with sales continuing to grow week over week. Guests have quickly embraced the brand's new online ordering platform, with more than 30 percent of off-premise sales generated through online ordering.

ABOUT TRUE FOOD KITCHEN

Founded in Phoenix in 2008, True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine, who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients. True Food Kitchen currently has 27 locations in 12 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia with restaurants slated to open later this year in Louisiana and Nevada. Following the investment from Oprah Winfrey in 2018, Centerbridge Partners remains the company's controlling shareholder. For more information and to find a True Food Kitchen location, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com.

*Grand Prize of "True Food Kitchen for a Year" is provided as one (1) $1200 gift card. Rules, Terms and Conditions of True Food Kitchen Loyalty Launch Program are located on the restaurant's website at TrueFoodKitchen.com/LoyaltySweeps

