True Food Kitchen Unveils New 'Winter Immunity Bowl' As Part Of Its Seasonal Winter Menu Launch

Nation's leading health-driven restaurant brand takes on winter wellness with a lineup of immunity-boosting and functional ingredients to help guests stay healthy and feel great in the New Year

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Food Kitchen, the award-winning restaurant brand pioneering health-driven dining, has unveiled its Winter Immunity Bowl as part of its winter menu lineup. The restaurant's seasonal menu focuses on immunity-boosting, functional ingredients and nutrient-dense dishes and beverages designed to help guests stay healthy, feel great and live a stronger, more abundant life. The Winter Immunity Bowl makes its debut on the heels of the fall launch of the restaurant's Unbeetable Burger, a beet-based vegan burger.

Poured tableside over an arrangement of fresh, nutrient-packed ingredients, the Winter Immunity Bowl lives up to its name, as it's a powerhouse meal for anyone looking for an immune system boost. The bowl features kuzu, a Chinese root and staple in Chinese medicine for its powerful anti-inflammatory and blood sugar regulating properties, as well as a host of other functional ingredients. These include garlic; broccolini; edamame; farro, an ancient grain that improves immunity and heart health and is rich in B vitamins and antioxidants; and lion's mane mushrooms, known for their powerful anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that help to boost the immune and cardiovascular systems, reduce inflammation, manage blood sugar, and protect against Alzheimer's disease.

True Food's seasonal winter menu also features an all-new Creamy Tomato Fennel Soup, a heart-healthy take on the classic comfort food. The restaurant's version of the familiar favorite features fennel, known for its high fiber content, vitamin C, and the role it plays in digestion and maintaining a healthy immune system. The winter menu also marks the return of Fig & Gorgonzola Flatbread—which balances sweet and savory flavors with cold-fighting ingredients like garlic, onions and fig—and a reimagined Guacamole featuring heart-healthy edamame and immunity-boosting Aleppo pepper. New seasonal beverages include a Hot Apple Cider with cinnamon, kuzu and vanilla; a Causemo with organic vodka, prickly pear and lime; and a Highland Mule made from malt whisky, ginger and honey.

The winter menu, the first of four seasonal menu changes in 2020, signals the launch of the restaurant's "Eat Good Things That Do Good Things" yearlong campaign designed to take the guesswork out of healthy eating and to educate guests about the functional benefits of eating fresh, in-season ingredients. True Food co-founder and integrative medicine expert Dr. Andrew Weil will serve up a series of seasonal wellness tips that guests will receive when dining in the restaurant.

Among Weil's many winter wellness tips, he shares this: "Follow an anti-inflammatory diet, as dietary choices play a key role in inflammation, the root cause of many serious illnesses. Choose and prepare foods that keep you healthy. Aim for variety, include as much fresh food as possible, minimize your consumption of processed foods and fast food, and eat an abundance of fruits and vegetables. This is the foundation of our menu at True Food Kitchen." For the complete list of Winter Wellness Tips and more information on immunity-boosting and functional ingredients, visit truefoodkitchen.com/winterimmunity.

True Food Kitchen's winter menu launches at all 32 locations nationwide on Wednesday, Jan. 8. To find a location, visit truefoodkitchen.com.

About True Food Kitchen

True Food Kitchen is a restaurant and lifestyle brand inspired by the philosophy that food should make you feel better, not worse, and that great-tasting food and thoughtfully crafted beverages can serve as the foundation for a life well lived. The restaurant brand is driven by a passionate collective of accomplished chefs, visionary restaurateurs and a renowned doctor of integrative medicine, who believe delicious dining and conscious nutrition can go hand in hand without sacrificing flavor, creativity or indulgence. True Food Kitchen's seasonal menu is guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil's anti-inflammatory food pyramid. True Food Kitchen emphasizes wholesome, simple ingredients with thoughtful preparations to highlight the natural health benefits and flavors of each ingredient. From nutrient-dense staples and carefully sourced proteins to little-known superfoods, True Food Kitchen is committed to sourcing the most responsible, creative and freshest in-season ingredients. True Food Kitchen currently has 32 locations in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. For more information and to find a True Food Kitchen location, visit truefoodkitchen.com.

