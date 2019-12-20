Tropical Smoothie Cafe(R)    Brings The Beach To Texas' Frisco Bowl

Fast casual cafe gives fans the ultimate beach experience in Frisco, Texas December 20th as rapid Texas-wide expansion continues for the brand

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the title sponsor for the 2019 Frisco Bowl, Tropical Smoothie Cafe® , a rapidly expanding national fast-casual cafe concept, is bringing a full beach experience to football fans at Toyota Stadium today, Dec. 20. Featuring an end zone beach installation, smoothie samples, a wave rider simulator and a fun collection of interactive beach games, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is turning the stadium into a tropical paradise for fans.

Located just behind the end zone, the Tropical Smoothie Cafe beach provides front row views of the game, airbrush tattoos, a tiki-style smoothie sample bar and a large sand sculpture of the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl logo available as a backdrop for the most memorable selfies of the year.

"This has been a monumental year for Tropical Smoothie Cafe and our team is thrilled to serve as title sponsor of the Frisco Bowl," said Charles Watson, CEO, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "As we begin this new partnership, we look forward to the camaraderie and enthusiasm football brings and can't wait to bring the tropics to the middle of Texas."

With 54 locations already in Texas, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 30 additional cafes in the pipeline throughout Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl will be played on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (ET) and broadcast live on ESPN2. For more information about Tropical Smoothie Cafe®, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com .

