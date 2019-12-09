Tropical Smoothie Cafe® To Develop More Than 30 New Cafes In Colorado

- A Leading Fast Casual System Inks Multi-Unit Deals to Expand Across State -

ATLANTA, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, announced today it has signed two multi-unit franchise agreements to develop 38 new cafes across the state of Colorado, including a 27-unit deal and an 11-unit deal. As part of these agreements, Tropical Smoothie Cafe restaurants will be developed in key markets throughout the state over the next five years.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe has identified Colorado as a target state for development, with five locations currently open. Two additional cafes are under construction and slated to open in early 2020 in Highlands Ranch and Littleton. Husband-and-wife team Craig and Dianne LeMieux, along with their son Kyle and his wife Saverea LeMieux, have served as the brand's Colorado area developers since 2016. The entrepreneurial family was integral to the signing of the recent multi-unit agreements, which will significantly grow the brand's footprint across the state.

"The five existing cafes we have in Colorado have quickly become fan favorites, and the active communities here have continued to gravitate towards our better-for-you menu items. This has resulted in an increased demand for additional cafes across the state, creating a tremendous business opportunity for experienced operators looking to diversify or be part of the brand's early growth in Colorado," said Craig LeMieux, area developer for Tropical Smoothie Cafe. "My family and I have been thrilled to help drive the expansion of a brand we're so passionate about and can't wait to serve more communities in metro Denver and surrounding areas."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities in select markets in Colorado including Fort Morgan, Mountain Towns, Aspen and Breckenridge. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $246,500 - $580,500. The system currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company's 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

The brand has been recognized for various industry accolades, most recently including the Inc. 5000, Franchise Times Top 200+ and Entrepreneur's Best Franchises at Any Budget lists. The Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand has experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion during the last few years, which continues to fuel new growth. Looking ahead, the fast-casual cafe concept has the goal to have 1,500 cafes open across the U.S. and reach an average AUV of $1 million by the end of 2025.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country with more than 800 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2019, the brand has already been recognized amongst Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, as well as being chosen as NRAEF's Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.



