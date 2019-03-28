Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Continues Aggressive Expansion In Texas, Targeting Dallas-Fort Worth

- Leading Fast Casual Cafe Concept To Host Meet-and-Greet Event April 16 -



ATLANTA, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, the leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is proud to announce its aggressive franchise development plans for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and is currently seeking qualified entrepreneurs to open new restaurants throughout the market. CEO Charles Watson, along with his leadership team, will be hosting an informative event at the franchised Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Dallas-Fort Worth, located at 760 Airport Freeway, Suite 400, Hurst, TX on Tuesday, April 16 at 6:30 pm. The event will welcome interested prospects and offer a chance to learn more about franchising opportunities with the leading fast casual brand, which has achieved compounding success and substantial nationwide growth evidenced by, among other things, increasing average unit volume across the system, recognition amongst top industry awards and seven consecutive years of positive same-store sales growth.

"In the past year alone, our aggressive expansion throughout Texas has proven to be a success, most notably with the celebration of our 700th cafe opening, located right here in Hurst," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "There are many opportunities for local entrepreneurs to build on the existing momentum in the local Dallas-Fort Worth market, and we're looking forward to meeting with them in-person to talk about the tools and resources Tropical Smoothie Cafe is able to offer our franchisees that position them for success."

The brand's development priorities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are fueled by opportunities in the markets and the company's continued demand for accelerated growth. Currently, franchisees operate nearly 50 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the state of Texas, with 11 cafes open in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, and another three expected to open in the market before the end of 2019. The Dallas-Fort Worth area offers a dynamic built-in customer base that enjoys an active and better-for-you lifestyle in flourishing local communities. In addition to Dallas-Fort Worth, the brand is continuing to aggressively develop throughout the state with franchise opportunities in Austin, Houston, and San Antonio.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's food and smoothie franchise system experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion in 2018, celebrating the opening of 110 cafes, including its milestone 700th opening, and the signing of 191 franchise agreements. With over 730 locations open nationwide, the company is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $222,095 and $569,335. The better-for-you food franchise currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $681,000 – the highest in the company's 21-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $873,000.

RSVP to the Meet-and-Greet event in Dallas on April 16 by visiting tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/dallas-fort-worth. Members of the real estate, operations, development and marketing teams will also be in attendance. For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com or call 770-293-8377.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country, with more than 730 locations nationwide. With snack and meal options for any time of day, Tropical Smoothie Cafe serves better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, flatbreads and quesadillas. Upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes Best Franchises and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

CONTACT:

Fish Consulting

Chelsea Bear

cbear@fish-consulting.com

954-893-9150

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tropical-smoothie-cafe-continues-aggressive-expansion-in-texas-targeting-dallas-fort-worth-300820438.html

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe