Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Achieves Another Milestone Opening Its 800th Location

A Leading Fast Casual System Hosts Landmark Celebration in Arlington Heights, Illinois

ATLANTA, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is proud to announce the opening of its 800th location. The location will open on Sept. 6th in Arlington Heights, IL at 115 W Rand Rd. This milestone opening comes on the heels of a tremendous growth year for the brand, with the opening of its 750th location in May of this year.

"Just last August we were celebrating the opening of our 700th location, and now one year later we will be celebrating the opening of our 800th location in the Chicago area," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "We remain excited about the continued growth of the brand, especially in the Chicago market, one of our top priority markets. Over the next few years we have several cafes targeted to open in this market, which will continue to build brand awareness across the Midwest and beyond. I am so proud of how our brand continues to resonate with our guests and of course our growing franchise family. Year-to-date we have opened 74 cafes and we are on track to meet our opening goal of 130 new cafes this year."

The new Arlington Heights location will be owned and operated by existing franchisee Hani Halloun along with first time franchisees Edward Joubran and Martin Khoshaba, who together plan to open another two cafes in the Chicago area over the next few months. The Arlington Heights cafe will celebrate its grand opening on Sept. 6th with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. as well as a series of giveaways, including "Free Smoothies for a Year" cards for the first 50 customers and $1.99 smoothies throughout the day. CEO Charles Watson and members of the brand's leadership team will also be in attendance. To continue the celebration, guests can purchase flatbreads all day on Sept. 7th for only $1.99.

"For the past decade, I've been a franchisee of Tropical Smoothie Cafe and I'm very proud to be part of this growing brand. My partners and I are honored to be hosting this landmark event and bringing our better-for-you lifestyle to Chicago," said Hani Halloun. "Being part of this exceptional milestone is very special to me and my business partners who each have an impressive level of expertise in the restaurant industry. Together, we are looking forward to serving the local community."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe currently has seven locations open in the Chicago market and a total of 18 more cafes in the pipeline, many of which are scheduled for opening in the next few years.

The Tropical Smoothie Cafe brand has experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion during the last few years, which continues to fuel new growth. The brand is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $246,500 - $580,500. The system currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company's 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyles across the country with 800 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Forbes' Best Franchises, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+. In 2019, the brand has already been recognized amongst Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest Growing Chains, Franchise Times Fast and Serious, as well as being chosen as NRAEF's Restaurant Neighbor Award Winner.

