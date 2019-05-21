Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Accelerates Growth In North Carolina, Targets Charlotte For Expansion

- Leading Fast Casual Cafe Concept To Host Meet-and-Greet Event June 4 -



ATLANTA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC, a leading national fast-casual cafe concept known for its better-for-you smoothies and food with a tropical twist, is proud to announce its aggressive franchise development plans for the Charlotte area, and is currently seeking qualified entrepreneurs to open new restaurants throughout the market. CEO Charles Watson, along with his leadership team, will be hosting an informative event at the franchised Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Charlotte, located at 8948 JM Keynes Drive, Suite 410, Charlotte, NC on Tuesday, June 4 at 6:30 pm.

The event will welcome interested prospects and offer a chance to learn more about franchising opportunities with Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which has achieved compounding success and substantial nationwide growth throughout the years.

"We're inviting eager entrepreneurs in the Charlotte area to meet in person with both existing franchisees and members of our leadership team to discuss how they can be a pivotal component of our targeted and aggressive expansion in North Carolina," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "As a brand, we have a goal of opening 130 new cafes in 2019 and with Charlotte being a priority market for expansion, our development efforts here will have a significant impact on the company's overall growth. We're looking forward to meeting with potential franchisees interested in building on our existing momentum in the area as we continue to grow our footprint in Charlotte and offer an exciting option for the local community."

Veteran franchisees Vipul Patel and Pravinkumar Patel own and operate the cafe hosting the event. In addition to the Charlotte location, Vipul owns one additional Tropical Smoothie Cafe location in Monroe, North Carolina. Both Vipul and Pravinkumar joined Tropical Smoothie Cafe with extensive quick service experience, as previous owners of multiple quick service restaurant locations in Ohio, along with gas stations.

"Pravinkumar and I were drawn to the delicious food and healthy lifestyle that Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers, and once my first cafe was up and running, I couldn't wait to begin developing more locations," said Vipul. "We have been franchisees with various brands within the quick-service industry over years, and the support we've received from Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been unmatched, further propelling our success within the local communities our cafes serve."

The brand's development priorities in the Charlotte area are fueled by opportunities in the market and the company's continued demand for accelerated growth. Currently, franchisees operate 40 Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations across the state of North Carolina, with eight cafes currently open in Charlotte and the surrounding areas, and one expected to open in the market this summer. In addition to Charlotte, the brand is continuing to accelerate develop throughout the state with franchise opportunities in Greensboro and Raleigh, to name a few.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe's food and smoothie franchise system experienced an impressive surge in nationwide expansion in 2018, celebrating the opening of 110 cafes, and the signing of 191 franchise agreements. With more than 750 locations open nationwide, the company is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand and currently has franchise opportunities throughout the U.S. Interested candidates should have business experience, along with $125,000 in liquid assets and a minimum net worth of $350,000. Candidates that meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $246,500 - $580,500. The system currently boasts an average unit volume (AUV) of more than $730,000 – the highest in the company's 22-year-history – with the top 50 percent reporting an AUV of more than $938,000.

RSVP to the Meet-and-Greet event in Charlotte on June 4 by visiting https://tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/charlotte/. Members of the real estate, operations, development and marketing teams will also be in attendance. For more information about opening your own Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise, please visit www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com or call 770-293-8377.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®️

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring healthier lifestyle across the country with more than 750 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including rankings in QSR's Best Franchise Deals, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises and Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers in 2018, as well as Franchise Times' Top 200+ and Nation's Restaurant News' Fastest Growing Chains in 2018.

