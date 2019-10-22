Trinchero Family Estates Partners With Hanson Of Sonoma® Organic Grape-Based Vodka

Strategic alliance grows Trinchero Family Estates' portfolio of Spirits offerings



ST. HELENA, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinchero Family Estates today announced a partnership with Hanson of Sonoma® Organic Grape-Based Vodka. Trinchero will be the sales, marketing and distribution partner for the craft organic grape-based vodka with distribution rights for North America. The partnership is a significant addition to the Trinchero Spirits and Specialty Beverage division, which was founded in 2012. The Trinchero Family Estates and Hanson of Sonoma strategic partnership taps into shifting alcohol beverage growth trends. Notably, the spirits industry – up 2 percent1 – has grown for 24 consecutive years, with support from vodka – up 1 percent and the largest spirits category by far1. The $20+ craft vodka segment where Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka resides has seen impressive growth – up 9 percent at retail2 – and craft cocktails have gained and maintained strong consumer interest on-premise.

Launched by the Hanson family in 2013, Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka is a grape-based, USDA-certified organic, gluten-free and non-GMO line of artisan vodkas that includes Original Vodka and Meyer Lemon, Mandarin Orange, Cucumber, and Habanero flavored vodkas. The small-batch vodka retails at $30 and is distilled seven times in a hybrid pot and column still, infused with hand-peeled and hand-chopped organic fruits and vegetables, and bottled at a craft distillery in Sonoma, California. The Hanson family consists of Scott and Judy Hanson and their four adult children – Brandon, Darren, Chris and Alanna Hanson – all of whom will remain actively involved in the Hanson of Sonoma Vodka business, operations, and two tasting rooms. The family's primary tasting room is located at the Hanson of Sonoma distillery in Sonoma; in the spring of 2019 they opened a second tasting room above Hanson Gallery Fine Art in Sausalito.

The addition of Hanson of Sonoma Vodka to the Trinchero Family Estates portfolio underscores TFE's commitment to expanding its partnerships with like-minded family businesses that will continue to elevate its offerings. Now the second-largest family-owned alcohol beverage company in the United States, the Trinchero family's history is rooted in spirits, as founder Mario Trinchero began his career as a bartender at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria and Barbizon Plaza hotels in New York City when he first immigrated to the U.S. from Italy, prior to making his way further west and founding Sutter Home winery in 1948.

Trinchero Family Estates President and Chief Executive Officer Bob Torkelson commented, "Hanson of Sonoma Vodka will be one of the key pillars of our Spirits portfolio. We greatly admire the quality, authenticity and breadth of offerings that the Hanson family have created, and we look forward to working with them to further grow and build their brand."

Hanson of Sonoma Founder Scott Hanson adds, "We are thrilled to partner with Trinchero Family Estates. TFE provides sales, marketing, distribution expertise, a family-owned perspective and a collaborative team spirit that we know will take Hanson of Sonoma Vodka to the next level."

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits



The world's second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards and Ménage à Trois; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and Spirits and Specialty Beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey, Trincheri Vermouth, Sugar Island Rum. Learn more at www.tfewines.com

About Hanson of Sonoma Organic Grape-Based Vodka



Hanson of Sonoma® is a family-owned, small-batch organic vodka distillery. Owned and operated by four siblings – Chris, Brandon, Alanna and Darren – and their parents Scott and Judy, Hanson of Sonoma makes 100 percent organic vodka from grapes and uses only real ingredients to infuse each flavor which currently includes Original, Meyer Lemon, Mandarin, Cucumber, Habanero and other limited releases. In July 2018, four years after their launch, Hanson opened up a tasting room in the Los Carneros Appellation of Sonoma. A first of its kind in Wine Country, the tasting room offers a unique experience to visitors that, in addition to vodka flights and expertly-crafted cocktails, also offers educational courses like martini and caviar pairings or vodka infusion courses. Hanson of Sonoma's distillery is located at 22986 Burndale Road in Sonoma, CA. The tasting room is open every day from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. In spring 2019, Hanson of Sonoma opened their second tasting room in Sausalito, CA. This tasting room, located within the Hanson Gallery Fine Art at 669 Bridgeway, is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 6 p.m. More information can be found at HansonofSonoma.com

Sources

1. Shanken's Impact Databank 2019 edition

2. Nielsen, Total US xAOC, 24 Weeks Ending 6/15/19, Dollar Sales

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinchero-family-estates-partners-with-hanson-of-sonoma-organic-grape-based-vodka-300943258.html

SOURCE Trinchero Family Estates