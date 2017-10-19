TricorBraun WinePak Hires Steve Grande As Packaging Consultant

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Oct. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TricorBraun WinePak, North America's leading wine bottle distributor, has hired Steve Grande as a Packaging Consultant, according to Andrew Bottene, Senior Vice President at TricorBraun WinePak.

"Steve has a wide and varied base of experience in the wine business," said Bottene. "We are proud that he has joined TricorBraun WinePak."

Grande has worked in all aspects of the wine business, with experience in direct sales, sales management, marketing and public relations. Starting at Ferrari-Carano, where he ran a bottling line, Grande was also an Assistant Winemaker at Peterson Winery in the Dry Creek Valley and then moved on to barrel sales for a French cooperage. During the last ten years, Grande has been an Account Manager for Ramondin Capsules, a Spanish manufacturer of tin capsules and screwcaps.

"We continue to add incredibly strong talent to our growing organization," said Bottene. "Steve's addition will help us continue WinePak's leadership position."

TricorBraun WinePak has sales of more than $150 million and its Fairfield, California, facility features more than 360,000 square feet of warehouse space and a $2-million auto repacking system. The company has additional warehousing space throughout the major wine growing regions in America and Canada.

TricorBraun WinePak is the largest wine bottle distributor in North America and a subsidiary of TricorBraun. With more than 115 years of experience, TricorBraun is one of the world's leading suppliers of bottles, jars and other rigid packaging components with annual sales approaching $1 billion and more than 41 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia and Europe. For more information, please contact Suzanne Fenton, VP, Brand Marketing at 314-983-2010, or at marketing@tricorbraun.com

