Trick or (Tr)EAT with OpenTable: 13 Ways to Get into the Halloween Spirit (With A Few Spirits)

Nation's Most Storied Restaurants Serve Up Delicious Dining with a Side of Fun and Fright

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Enthusiasts in search of haunted happenings this season while dining al fresco, indoors, or aboard a ghostly ship need look no further than OpenTable's list of the 13 Spookiest US Restaurants.

Whether dining in the former carriage house of the man who famously murdered Alexander Hamilton, to visiting an 18th century mansion said to house several Southern spirits – each of these restaurants serve up delicious, seasonal fare with a side of paranormal activity.

East Coast Historical Haunts

Perhaps not surprisingly, several of the restaurants on the list date back to New England's colonial era. Massachusetts made the list twice with a notable entry for Turner's Seafood, which is not only famed for its paranormal activity dating back to the Salem Witch Trials, but also its mouthwatering shuck-and-serve oysters and seafood market. Stone's Public House in Ashland, is said to be haunted by Captain John Stone. The pub digs deep into the roots of Massachusetts by offering Irish favorites such as Shepherd's Pie and Fish n' Chips.

Aaron Burr, who defeated founding father Alexander Hamilton in a duel to the death in 1804, owned a carriage house in Greenwich Village, which has since become the romantic restaurant with a twist, One If By Land, Two If By Sea. Further up the Atlantic coast, the White Horse Tavern, established in 1673, offers some of the freshest seafood in all of New England and has a haunted history that's enough to make even George Washington wig out.

Southern Spirits

Known for its warm hospitality, the American South hosts many a fine dining spot. What it's not known for are its spooky stories to send a chill up your spine. Savannah, GA, the "Hostess of the South" is home to two such restaurants: The Olde Pink House Restaurant and The Pirate's House. The Olde Pink House really is an old, pink house, featuring live entertainment along with some entertainment that may not be alive; and The Pirate's House is sure to shiver yer timbers as you dine below deck just as sailors of Savannah's past did centuries ago.

If you're heading gulf-side, make sure to stop by Muriel's Jackson Square in New Orleans to experience the Séance Lounge, where the ghost of a previous owner took his own life after losing the estate in a card game. Enjoy a drink on the balcony overlooking the French Quarter, just make sure you order the right type of spirits.

Chilling Midwest Choices

When in the Windy City, you'll find plenty of restaurants to blow you away. Riccardo Enoteca serves fine Italian fare in reminiscence of Al Capone and his cronies, who used the establishment as a hangout. Down by the river, specters of former sailors visit River Roast, and with good reason. With fresh meat and fish are carved tableside, it's safe to say there are worse places to be shipwrecked.

Ghosts of the West

The West Coast boasts its fair share of haunted establishments, with California appearing on the list more than once. Though The Queen Mary traveled the world as a naval vessel, it is now permanently anchored in Southern California and purportedly houses the spirits of many of its late passengers and crew. Aboard the ship, Chelsea's Chowder House operates as a modern fish house, serving the heartiest stews and chowders on the Pacific.

If you're looking for land-based options, Restaurant 1833 in Monterey is your place, offering dining in one of four unique rooms or the Falconer's Balcony, overlooking the California nightlife below. As its name suggests, the restaurant was founded in 1833 and was once owned by English sailor turned con man, James Stokes, who is said to still haunt the grounds.

Escape Hollywood on Halloween at the nearby Firefly restaurant, seated on Ventura Boulevard. Costumes welcome to get you in the spirit for seasonal libations such as the Liquid Eye Ball Ravioli.

Best known as the inspiration for Stephen King's novel The Shining, The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO is home to the first haunt on our list, Cascades Restaurant and Lounge. Offering a variety of tender game from the Colorado countryside, Cascades is the perfect fall getaway in the mountains.

"This list highlights restaurants that each have a story that celebrates the mystery, magic, and superstition of Halloween," says Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer of OpenTable. "By booking a table at any of them, diners will be able to channel the Halloween spirit while enjoying a stellar dining experience."

Cascades Restaurant and Lounge - Stanley Hotel; Estes Park, CO Chelsea's Chowder House - The Queen Mary; Long Beach, CA Firefly - Studio City, CA Muriel's Jackson Square - New Orleans, LA The Olde Pink House Restaurant - Savannah, GA One if by Land, Two if By Sea - New York, NY The Pirate's House - Savannah, GA Restaurant 1833 - Monterey, CA Riccardo Enoteca - Chicago, IL River Roast - Chicago, IL Stone's Public House - Ashland, MA Turner's Seafood – Salem, MA White Horse Tavern - Newport, RI

*OpenTable's regional teams around the United States with a deep knowledge of and appreciation for the cities in which they live, work and dine have created the list.

