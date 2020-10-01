Trick AND Treat: Milk-Bone Helps Dogs Celebrate Howl-o-ween with Limited-Edition Mask & Bandana Costumes

Because Life - and Halloween - is More Fun with Dogs

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Milk-Bone released three sets of limited-edition Halloween masks with matching bandanas so our four-legged fans can enjoy their "fun size" Mini Bones safely and in style.

Limited-edition Milk-Bone Halloween mask and bandana sets come in three varieties – Skull & Crossbones, Pumpkin & Candy and Mouse & Cheese. Face masks come exclusively in adult sizes and bandanas are available in two sizes, for both large and small dogs. Each set will retail for $9.99 exclusively on Amazon.com and comes complete with a Milk-Bone Mini Bone sample pack for man's best friend.

To ensure a Happy Halloween for all trick or treaters, Milk-Bone also launched Trick or Treat Packs, 20 individually wrapped bags of Mini Bones, made for dogs of all breeds and sizes. So this year, dogs won't end the evening empty handed or need to sneak a treat from their human siblings' treat sack.

"We knew that Halloween was going to look very different this year. Today, a mask is so much more than just a costume accessory, it's a go-to staple for any and all public outings," said Dave Latta, Senior Director of Marketing Communications, Milk-Bone. "Dogs have brought us so much joy during this difficult year, so they will absolutely be a part of holiday celebrations. We're excited to see families dress up with these sets –even if that means simply posing for a selfie."

"We know dogs and their parents often love to dress in matching costumes year after year," said Kelly Huyler, Senior Brand Manager, Milk-Bone. "And it just seemed fitting that this would be the first year ever that we would make a limited edition 'easy' costume for Milk-Bone fans, humans and dogs."

To learn more about Milk-Bone, and see the full selection of Halloween mask and bandana sets, visit www.milkbone.com.

