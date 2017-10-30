Trefethen Family Vineyards to Celebrate 50th Anniversary in 2018

Iconic Family-Owned Winery Celebrates Fives Decades at the Winery and Around the Globe

NAPA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trefethen Family Vineyards, located in the heart of the Oak Knoll District of Napa Valley, is poised to write the next chapter in its rich history in 2018 when it celebrates its 50th anniversary. The year-long celebration kicks off with a series of dinners around the globe hosted by family members John, Janet, Lorenzo and Hailey Trefethen.

A YEAR OF CELEBRATION

Both at the winery and on the road, the Trefethen family will dive deep into their cellar to share their iconic Napa Valley wines. Throughout the year, older vintages of wine will be available in private by-appointment-only tastings at the estate, allowing their fans to experience wines that age gracefully. The family will travel extensively to host consumer dinners and represent the winery at food and wine festivals. Additionally, several events are planned throughout the year welcoming fans to the winery, which was restored and reopened earlier this year following the 2014 Napa earthquake. A commemorative label will grace all wines released in 2018.

ABOUT TREFETHEN FAMILY VINEYARDS

Trefethen Family Vineyards is one of Napa's pioneering wineries. Founded in 1968, Janet and John Trefethen helped define what the Napa Valley is today. On the eve of the winery's 50th anniversary, John and Janet have begun sharing leadership responsibilities with the next generation, their children, Hailey and Lorenzo Trefethen.

As one of Napa's only surviving wooden gravity flow wineries from the 19th century, Trefethen's distinctive pumpkin-colored structure is truly one of a kind. Designed by the leading California winery architect of the 1800s, Hamden McIntyre, it was awarded a listing on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987. The Trefethen family has lovingly restored the building twice, once soon after they acquired it in 1968, and once more following the 2014 earthquake.

The recent work includes a full seismic retrofit, however, the look and feel of the building is still authentic 19th-century, maintaining the original floor plan and beautiful redwood siding throughout. Under soaring ceilings, visitors will savor this piece of Napa Valley's history, as they taste stellar wines that have been made within the walls of this historic landmark.

Five decades later, this Napa legend remains family owned and committed to the craft of 100% estate grown wines. With a 50-year history of hospitality, every experience at Trefethen offers an immersion into the colorful history of the Napa Valley and its world-class vineyards and wines.

The winery is located at 1160 Oak Knoll Avenue, and a variety of tastings are available daily. For more information, please contact the winery at 866.895.7696 or visit www.trefethen.com.

