TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

OAK BROOK, Ill., Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) will host an audio Webcast of its third quarter earnings results conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Matthew Foulston, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results for the third quarter and the outlook for the balance of 2018. An earnings release will be issued before the market opens on the same date. The Webcast will be accessible by visiting http://www.treehousefoods.com and by clicking on "Investor Relations," "Investor Overview."

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with over 40 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. We manufacture shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages and beverage enhancers (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages, and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and side dishes); retail bakery (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies, and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits, and vegetables). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic, and preservative free ingredients in many categories. Our strategy is to be the leading supplier of private label food and beverage products by providing the best balance of quality and cost to our customers.

