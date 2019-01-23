TreeHouse Foods Announces Plans to Close St. Louis, Missouri Office

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) today announced that it plans to close its St. Louis, Missouri office on June 28, 2019. The decision to close the St. Louis office is part of the Company's previously announced TreeHouse 2020 multi-year restructuring program to reduce its cost structure and administrative footprint and to align the organization with the current and future needs of the business.

"We appreciate the contributions that the employees at the St. Louis location have made over time. Our decision to close St. Louis was not taken lightly, and we are committed to providing employee assistance through this challenging transition," said Steve Oakland, CEO and President of TreeHouse Foods. "As we streamline our organization into four divisions (from five) and build our commercial excellence capabilities, it is both prudent and strategic that we also consolidate our administrative locations."

The St. Louis office closure will affect approximately 170 employees, and the related work content will be consolidated into the Company's existing facilities in Oak Brook, Ill. TreeHouse is committed to a smooth transition and will provide affected employees with separation pay and outplacement assistance. Costs associated with the office closure are expected to be incurred primarily over the three quarters ending June 30, 2019, and will total approximately $7.8 million (or $0.10 per share), most of which is anticipated to be in cash.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a manufacturer of packaged foods and beverages with a network of over 40 manufacturing facilities across the United States, Canada, and Italy that focuses primarily on private label products for both retail grocery and food away from home customers. We manufacture shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen and fresh products, including beverages and beverage enhancers (single serve beverages, coffees, teas, creamers, powdered beverages, and smoothies); meals (cereal, pasta, macaroni and cheese, and side dishes); retail bakery (refrigerated and frozen dough, cookies, and crackers); condiments (pourable and spoonable dressing, dips, pickles, and sauces) and healthy snacks (nuts, trail mix, bars, dried fruits, and vegetables). We have a comprehensive offering of packaging formats and flavor profiles, and we also offer natural, organic, and preservative free ingredients in many categories. Our strategy is to be the leading supplier of private label food and beverage products by providing the best balance of quality and cost to our customers.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse Foods' website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and other information are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions made by us, using information currently available. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements following the date of this press release.

Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other public statements we make. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the success of our TreeHouse 2020 restructuring and margin improvement plan, our level of indebtedness and related obligations; disruptions in the financial markets; interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; customer concentration and consolidation; raw material and commodity costs; competition; integration of the Private Brands acquisition and our ability to continue to make acquisitions in accordance with our business strategy or effectively manage the growth from acquisitions; changes and developments affecting our industry, including customer preferences; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; product recalls; changes in laws and regulations applicable to us; our ability to attract, hire, and retain key employees; disruptions in or failures of our information technology systems; labor strikes or work stoppages; and other risks that are set forth in the Risk Factors section, the Legal Proceedings section, the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made when evaluating the information presented in this press release. TreeHouse expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-foods-announces-plans-to-close-st-louis-missouri-office-300783215.html

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.