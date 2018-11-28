Traeger Grills Teams Up with Rob and Lydia Mondavi on New Winemaker's Pellet Blend

Esteemed winemakers partner with Traeger to introduce a blend of hardwood pellets reflecting their Napa Valley home and unique background

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Traeger Grills, inventor of the original wood pellet grill, announced today that it has partnered with iconic Napa Valley winemakers Rob and Lydia Mondavi to create a new blend of pellets inspired by the couple's unique background, crafted to pair perfectly with their Spellbound collection of wines.

The Rob and Lydia Mondavi Winemaker's Blend brings together oak and mesquite from their California and southern roots, alder from their fishing excursions in Alaska and apple, tying back to the various orchards and vineyards the Napa region is known for. The pellets are made of all-natural hardwood and will be available through Traeger's specialty dealers, WilliamsSonoma.com and TraegerGrills.com.

"I've never met two people more passionate about creating great food and wine. We're proud to collaborate with Rob and Lydia on a line of uniquely inspired products," said Denny Bruce, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at Traeger Grills. "The Winemaker's wood pellet blend enhances and balances flavors for any meal you craft on your Traeger, adding a sweet and subtle spice that our customers will love."

A fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker from the renowned Mondavi family, Rob is the winemaker for the Michael Mondavi Family Estate and the co-founder and president of Folio Fine Wine Partners. In addition to winemaking, Lydia and Rob are also the founders of Mondavi Home, a collection of home goods inspired by the couple's Napa Valley and Southern roots and sold through Williams Sonoma and MondaviHome.com.

"We're delighted to work with Traeger to bring to life our experiences and passions into a one-of-a-kind flavor profile perfect for anything from seafood to tri-tip," said Rob Mondavi. "This pellet blend is the product of generations of winemaking and experience in regional cuisine and is the perfect addition to any Traeger-crafted meal."

For more information about the collaboration, visit www.traegergrills.com/mondavi

Availability and Pricing

The Rob and Lydia Mondavi Winemaker's Blend is available for $19.99 on Traeger's website and at participating dealers.

About Traeger Grills

Traeger Grills, headquartered in Salt Lake City, has been revolutionizing BBQ grilling and outdoor cooking for more than 30 years with one simple, all-encompassing cooking solution. Traeger pellet grills use 100% all natural hardwood fuel to infuse food with flavorful smoke, making food taste delicious and most of all, memorable. As the inventor of the original and world's top-selling wood-fired grill, Traeger utilizes wood-fired convection power to provide 6-in-1 versatility: grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and BBQ meals to perfection every time. Visit www.traegergrills.com for more information and to purchase Traeger grills and accessories.

Connect with Traeger

Press Contacts

Zachary Allen

801-461-9751

zachary@methodcommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/traeger-grills-teams-up-with-rob-and-lydia-mondavi-on-new-winemakers-pellet-blend-300756523.html

SOURCE Traeger Grills