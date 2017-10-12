Trader Joe's Opens Final Locations for 2017 on the Heels of Successful 50th Anniversary; Planning to Arrive in More Neighborhoods in 2018

Grand openings this week in CA, FL, MA, MI and NJ bring total number of stores to 474

MONROVIA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Joe's, a chain of neighborhood grocery stores known for offering food and beverages ranging from daily staples to the unique and hard to find, today opened the last of its new locations for 2017. Hundreds of customers were welcomed with leis, and treated to free food and beverage tastings at stores in Allston, MA; Kalamazoo, MI and North Brunswick, NJ. Fourteen new locations opened this year, bringing the total number of Trader Joe's stores to 474. Other new locations include, San Francisco, CA; West Hollywood, CA; San Diego, CA; Hoboken, NJ; Las Vegas, NV; Brooklyn, NY; Somerville, MA; Los Angeles, CA; Washington, DC; Coralville, IA; San Juan Capistrano, CA and Jacksonville, FL. For the past 10 years, Trader Joe's has opened an average of 23 stores annually, bringing hundreds of jobs to communities nationwide—nearly all of them filled by neighborhood residents. Plans for 2018 locations are already underway.

"A lot goes into bringing a new Trader Joe's store to a neighborhood," said Trader Joe's spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel. "Aside from the logistics we want to be sure we have the right space and Crew Members who are engaged and passionate, not just about Trader Joe's, food and earning the delight of our customers, but also in their lives outside of work. We continue to find the best of the best."

This week's openings come on the heels of a successful 50th anniversary celebration for the grocery store chain. In August, as a thank you to its customers, Trader Joe's locations across the country invited shoppers to stop by and enjoy games, giveaways, tastings and more. Total customer count over the two-day period saw an increase of nearly 10% compared to the same time last year. Trader Joe's attributes its consistent year over year growth to its customers.

"Our customers are the reason we are still here, 50 years later, continuing to grow and make a difference in the neighborhoods we serve," said Friend-Daniel. "That is why our focus is, and always has been, on providing them with the best and most unique products at great prices, as well as a fun and engaging experience, every time they shop at one of our stores. It's just that simple. We are aware that our customers have the choice to shop wherever they want, so we are always honored when they choose us as their neighborhood grocery store, whether its for all of their grocery needs or just select items."

Trader Joe's is a chain of neighborhood grocery stores featuring high quality imported and domestic foods and beverages at fair prices. The first Trader Joe's (www.traderjoes.com) store opened in 1967 in the Los Angeles area. Since then, Trader Joe's has expanded to more than 470 stores in 41 states.

