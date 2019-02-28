Tracy Ging Named Executive Vice President & Chief Business Officer At S&D Coffee & Tea

Ging Brings Unmatched Expertise in the Coffee & Beverage Industry to Her New Role



CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&D Coffee & Tea is pleased to announce Chief Commercial Officer Tracy Ging has been promoted to Executive VP and Chief Business Officer. In her new expanded role, Tracy will be involved in all critical business activities working closely with Ron Hinson, the company's President and CEO, to help steer the organization as it continues to expand. She will play a key role in helping to shape the future of S&D through new product expansion and growing the company's coffee and tea extract division.

Ging has dedicated her career to the coffee & tea, beverage and specialty food industries, solidifying her place as an industry leader and expert. Ging's deep knowledge and understanding of trends, consumer and customer insights, and the future of the beverage industry will play a key role in her new position and in helping to shape the direction and future of S&D. This promotion comes on the heels of new global business awards in Europe and Asia, a host of new products planned to launch in the coming year, including an expansion of the company's cold coffee beverage platform and a greater variety of tea-based beverages and infused waters, and potential acquisitions.

"Tracy has served as an integral part of our team over the past seven years, providing unmatched knowledge and insight of the coffee & tea and greater beverage industry," said Ron Hinson, president and CEO of the company. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with Tracy as we evolve S&D to become a broader beverage solutions provider and expand our global footprint with increased focus on new channels".

In addition to her work with S&D, Ging serves as a leader within a number of industry organizations, including 2nd vice president of the Specialty Coffee Association and past roles with World Coffee Research (chair), Grounds for Health (board of directors), and the Coffee Quality Institute (board of directors).

S&D Coffee & Tea, a subsidiary of Cott Corporation, is the largest coffee and tea manufacturer and supplier to restaurants and convenience stores in America. S&D is also a leading producer of liquid extracts. In continuous operation since 1927, the company serves over 110,000 customers through national distribution and direct store delivery. For more information about S&D Coffee & Tea, go to www.sdcoffeetea.com.

