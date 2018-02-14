Total Beverage Solution Retains BLAZE Public Relations For Weihenstephan Brand

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE Public Relations has welcomed Weihenstephan, the world's oldest brewery, to its roster of leading lifestyle brands. Total Beverage Solution, importers of Weihenstephan, chose BLAZE Public Relations to expand awareness and maximize growth plans for the leading German import.

"Weihenstephan produces a range of exceptional beers to consistently high standards, so we look for the same level of quality in every company we work with and found BLAZE to be a natural fit," said Tom Rose, Vice President Marketing at Total Beverage Solution. "We look forward to working with BLAZE to bring the Weihenstephan brand to new audiences."

With its extensive portfolio of clients, Blaze PR will utilize its leading beer experience to achieve national media outreach by coordinating press trips to the brewery, and familiarizing US media, bloggers and influencers with the German brand. Campaign activations in 2018 will include promoting the brand's partnership with Sierra Nevada to unveil the new co-branded, seasonal beer Braupakt.

"We're thrilled to work with a client who is as dedicated to their craft of making great beer as we are to our craft of producing great results," said BLAZE PR President Matt Kovacs. "With Weihenstephan, we're here to amplify their brand and generate national media coverage around exciting brand news with both lifestyle press."

Weihenstephan beer is distributed in the US by Total Beverage Solution. For more information and to find Weihenstephan near you, visit www.totalbeveragesolution.com.

ABOUT TOTAL BEVERAGE SOLUTION

Since 2002, Total Beverage Solution has been dedicated to uncovering the world's most intriguing, expertly crafted beverages and sharing them with the US market. Beyond their respect for tradition and partnerships with those who have refined their products over decades, they provide a wide range of distinct solutions for all of their customers. Total Beverage Solution has created a sustainable growth-oriented, and supportive culture which positions suppliers, brands and employees to reach their full potential.

ABOUT BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, our boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. We have done it all before, failed, prevailed, and we know the difference. At BLAZE, we put strategy back in PR. Our media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand.

