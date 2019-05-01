Torbreck Vintners Joins Transcendent Wines Portfolio In The U.S.

Delicato Family Wines fine wine division to import leading portfolio of wines from the Barossa Valley



NAPA, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and managed Delicato Family Wines ("Delicato") announced today that it is now the exclusive U.S. importer for Torbreck Vintners ("Torbreck"). The portfolio is represented by Transcendent Wines, the fine wine sales and marketing division of Delicato.

Founded in 1994, Torbreck is well-known for its prestigious Rhone-style red wines from Australia's Barossa Valley, one of the most historic wine producing regions in Australia with some of the oldest vines in the world. Torbreck's wines are a tribute to the multi-generational growers who have tended the vineyards and to the unique environment and culture of the Barossa Valley. The Barossa's Mediterranean climate and varied soils create ideal growing conditions, particularly for full-bodied red and robust white wines. Torbreck wines are crafted by Chief Winemaker, Ian Hongell.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Delicato, Transcendent Wines, and the Indelicato family," added Torbreck General Manager Peter Perrin. "We have been in the U.S. market through the highs and lows and have stayed committed to this very important wine market. I am extremely confident along with our board that this new approach to partnering with a great U.S. wine family will bring rewards for us and the consumers that have been buying our wines for many years.''

"This is another exciting opportunity for Delicato as we continue to build a world-class fine wine portfolio, following the recent addition of respected luxury wines such as Schloss Vollrads from Germany and Santa Rita's Casa Real from Chile," Delicato's president and CEO Chris Indelicato commented. "There are still very few wines that are exceptional enough to earn five perfect 100-point scores, and we are proud to add Torbreck to the Transcendent fine wine portfolio."

Delicato will be importing the following wines from the Torbreck portfolio:

• Woodcutter's Shiraz • The Descendant • Woodcutter's Semillon • The Pict • Cuvee Juveniles • Les Amis • The Steading • RunRig • The Steading Blanc • The Laird • The Struie • Hillside Grenache • The Factor





About Delicato Family Wines

Delicato Family Wines is a fourth-generation family-owned company founded in 1924 and has grown to be one of the fastest growing top-ten wine companies. Delicato's diversified portfolio of leading popular, imports, and agency brands include Bota Box, Noble Vines, Gnarly Head, Z. Alexander Brown, Black Stallion, 1924, Three Finger Jack, Toad Hollow, Mercer Family Wines, Santa Rita 120 (Chile) and Schmitt Söhne Family Wines (Germany). For more information, visit www.delicato.com.

About Transcendent Wines

Transcendent Wines, Delicato's Fine Wine Sales & Marketing portfolio, includes such luxury brands as Black Stallion Limited Release, Diora, Dobbes Family Estate Wines, Wine by Joe, and Coeur Clémentine, in addition to imported luxury estate wines such as Schloss Vollrads, Franz Keller, and Bischöfliche Weingüter (Germany), Casa Real and Triple C (Chile), and Torbreck Vintners (Australia). For more information, visit www.transcendentwines.com.

