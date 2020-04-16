TOR Napa Valley Launches Winemaker Diaries Series Online

Vintner Tor Kenward Connects with Customers and Shares Stories from more than 40 Years of Experience

ST. HELENA, Calif., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vintner Tor Kenward, proprietor of TOR Wines Napa Valley , today announced the launch of Winemaker Diaries , a weekly series of stories and vignettes reflecting over four decades on the front lines of Napa Valley history. At heart, Tor is a master storyteller, and his diaries are chock full of anecdotes and winemaking (mis)adventures with his colleagues and friends, including Julia Child, Andre Tchelistcheff, Robert Mondavi, and Myron and Alice Nightingale.

"The wine business, when you get down to it, is about relationships and trust. At the highest levels, it is sharing information and each other's passion for fine wine," recalls Tor. "I was very fortunate to have access and friendships with many greats who shared an open-door policy. It was a special time in California wine history."

Winemaker Diaries are released every Tuesday, both on the TOR website and by email through the winery's mailing list .

"45 years ago, when I first arrived in the Napa Valley, it was a sleepy little place with less than 50 wineries and no destination hotels or restaurants," said Tor. " Now, it is one of the world's cultural centers with many great stories to tell on how the empire was built. Whenever I share these stories they resonated with our fans, who begged me to write them down. Sheltering in place, reflecting on the past, now is that time. The response is very heartwarming to an old winemaker."

TOR Wines produces award-winning, single vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay in the Napa Valley for more than 20 years. The wines are highly coveted and sold exclusively to collectors and some of the world's finest restaurants and specialty wine retailers. Tor Kenward established TOR Wines in 2001 after an illustrious 27-year career helping to build Beringer's Private Reserve programs. His mission is to produce wines from only the best blocks in great vineyard sites he knew and revered. Robert M. Parker Jr. said of TOR Wines "Tor Kenward is using his vast experience in the wine industry and impressive palate to find exceptional terroirs and produce fascinating wines that merit serious attention."

