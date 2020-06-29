TOR Napa Valley Announces Four New Private Tasting Experiences for Summer and Harvest

Pritchard Hill Hike & Flight, 2018 Cabernet Barrel Tasting, Wheeler Farms Al Fresco Tasting and the Black Magic Experience Offer Brand New Ways to Experience TOR

ST. HELENA, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TOR Napa Valley looks forward to welcoming guests back to the Napa Valley with a variety of new private experiences and tastings for summer and harvest. All tastings and experiences will be exclusively private and by-appointment-only, allowing guests the chance to visit some of Napa's Grand Cru vineyards, walk amongst the vines and experience TOR's famed wines—following the CDC's extensive health and safe precautions and measures.

WHAT'S NEW FOR SUMMER AND HARVEST 2020

The Pritchard Hill Hike & Flight ($200 per person)

Greg Melanson's Pritchard Hill vineyard is prime real estate for world-class Cabernet Sauvignon. Perched approximately 1500 feet above the valley floor. The vineyard shares august neighbors: across from Colgin and adjacent to Continuum and OVID.

After either a heart pumping vineyard walk or leisurely stroll, enjoy a tasting of TOR's Grand Dames Chardonnays, followed by three vintages of TOR's spectacular Melanson Cabernets paired with small bites.

The Black Magic Experience ($750 per person)

Only a select few can ever experience Napa Valley like this. The TOR Black Magic Experience is available on a very limited basis by-appointment-only.

Limited to a tiny handful of guests, this is a true behind the curtains peek into the life of a vintner at the top of their game, and what goes into making 100-point wines at TOR.

David Grega, TOR's Associate Winemaker, will be the host for an exclusive tour of the haloed soils of the legendary Beckstoffer Dr. Crane. Beckstoffer To Kalon and Vine Hill Ranch.

Guests will then then have the rare opportunity to taste barrel samples considered for TOR's next Black and Pure Magic wines, prior to relaxing over a delicious three-course lunch nestled in gardens beneath Vine Hill Ranch. With lunch, enjoy a selection of highly rated TOR wines.

Al Fresco Wines Experience ($125 per person)

Wheeler Farms' 12-acre historic estate on Zinfandel Lane in St. Helena plays host to this al fresco tasting.

Guests will enjoy a stroll through Wheeler Farms' gardens and state-of-the-art winemaking facility. Tastings feature five wines from a selection of Napa Valley's First Growth vineyards, and the wines are paired with a cheese and charcuterie platter prepared by Chef Sarah Heller.

ABOUT TOR NAPA VALLEY

TOR Napa Valley produces single vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay in the Napa Valley. Tor Kenward has spent more than 40 years in the wine business and established TOR Wines in 2001 to produce wines from only the best blocks in great vineyard sites he knew and revered. In October 2016, Robert M. Parker Jr. said of TOR: "Tor Kenward is using his vast experience in the wine industry and impressive palate to find exceptional terroirs and produce fascinating wines that merit serious attention."

Contact:

Charlotte Milan

415.412.9303

242616@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tor-napa-valley-announces-four-new-private-tasting-experiences-for-summer-and-harvest-301085007.html

SOURCE TOR Napa Valley