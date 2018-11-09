Tommy Svendberg Leaves Vinfolio and Joins Soutirage as Wine Director

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Soutirage founder Chad Meyer (son of Silver Oak founder, Justin Meyer) is highlighting strategic growth plans for the future of the Napa Valley based company, now well into its second decade, and is pleased to announce that industry veteran Tommy Svendberg has joined as Wine Director.

"This is a crucial piece in a broader strategy to build the best team in the industry as we broaden or best in class offerings to our great client base," remarked Chad from his office in Bordeaux France where the company has recently established a presence to improve sourcing and experience delivery. "We wanted a strong and experienced leader in this role and when we heard that Tommy was available there was no other choice," added Meyer.

Tommy brings a breadth of experience and a rolodex that is precisely what will help Soutirage deliver a higher caliber of wine, provenance and experiences that today's most discerning clients are looking for.

Soutirage is a relationship-based purveyor of fine wine, spirits, and the experiences and lifestyle that accompanies. Featuring wine/spirit acquisition, cellar management, on-call sommelier recommendations and travel services, Soutirage provides a full suite of services. With main offices located in the heart of the Napa Valley wine region of California, Soutirage also maintains staffing in the Orange County, California and Bordeaux, France.

