Toast Distillers, Inc.'s Toast(TM) Vodka Launches E-Commerce Website, Featuring the World's First Ultra-Premium Vodka with Unflavored Coconut Water

MIAMI, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast Distillers, Inc., a Miami-based spirits conglomerate best-known for its ultra-premium vodka Toast™, has launched its e-commerce website for the vodka at www.toastvodka.com. The site makes it easy to purchase Toast, the world's first ultra-premium, unflavored vodka made with unflavored coconut water. Additional Toast Distillers, Inc., products will also be available for online purchase later this summer.

While unflavored, the coconut water maintains Toast's natural benefits. The use of coconut water in the distilling process gives Toast unparalleled smoothness, and it can be simply chilled, sipped and enjoyed. Toast is six times distilled from 100% corn, and both gluten-free and non-GMO. The vodka is 40% alcohol by volume. It is presented in a chic white bottle with black trim.

Toast ranges in price from $22.99–$42. All Toast Distillers, Inc., products are distilled by The Miami Distilling Company in Miami, Florida, and made in the U.S.

Thanks to the user-friendly e-commerce site, it is now easier than ever to purchase our world-renowned Toast Vodka from the convenience of home and shipped directly to your doorstep," said Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers, Inc. "Made with coconut water, it's the healthiest vodka can be, and has an incredible flavor."

Toast Vodka was developed in the heart of the trendsetting Miami nightlife. Louis, also an entrepreneur and restauranteur, recognized that vodka in the U.S is a spirit that is predominantly consumed as a cocktail mixer, almost devaluing the quality and craftsmanship of the product. That led him on a four-year mission to create the world's best and tastiest vodka. A research and development journey led to Toast Vodka.

Drawing on experiences he gained from surviving a major disaster, he developed an appreciation for the magic of life's simple moments and decided on the name Toast, as for centuries, "Toast!" has been the theme while celebrating life's highlights, as well as life's simple moments with friends and loved ones.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The Black-owned company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast." It is best-known for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where it produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as in facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

