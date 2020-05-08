Toast Distillers, Inc. Partners with Halpern Enterprises to Expand into Canada

MIAMI, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Toast Distillers, Inc.'s award-winning Toast Vodka, the world's first vodka made with unflavored coconut water, announces an exciting expansion into Canada, a new international market for the brand. Beginning in May, the ultra-premium 100% corn-based, gluten-free, non-GMO, and six-times distilled vodka, which has become a brand favorite in Miami's South Beach and Florida retailers, will specifically add distribution in the province region of Ontario. Renowned Toronto-based wholesaler and retailer, Halpern Enterprises, will execute the distribution.

"Our goal has always been to expand our international footprint to accommodate the consumers' increasing love for Toast vodka, our ultra-premium vodka," says Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers. "With their impressive sales force and deep penetration, Halpern Enterprises was a clear choice as a partner and we look forward to continued growth within Canada."

Toast Vodka has seen an immense increase in brand recognition over recent years. In 2016, Toast Vodka served as the official vodka of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup world series with Goslings Rum bringing the brand in as a partner in 2017 to launch in the Bermuda market, also leading into the America's Cup finals. Toast currently maintains a presence in seven states, including Florida, California, New York, New Jersey, and Georgia with plans for further expansion in addition to Canada.

"Halpern Enterprises is constantly on the lookout for new, unique brands that are top quality to bring to Ontario, which is what we found in Toast Vodka," says Colin Halpern, Vice President of Halpern Enterprises. "We are excited to work with Mr. Louis and his team to introduce this ultra-premium brand to the Canadian market."

Aside from the company's international expansion, a subsidiary of Toast Distillers, The Miami Distilling Company, most recently announced the production and shipment of hand sanitizer to meet the growing local and national demand in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

About Halpern Enterprises







Halpern Enterprises has been in the business of importing fine wines and spirits into Canada for over 65 years, making it one of the oldest companies of its kind in the market. Founded by Harold Halpern, a pharmacist by education, Halpern Enterprises started small but quickly developed strong relationships with select European and New World wine producers. The second-generation Halperns have helped grow the company to over 175 wineries and distilleries from all around the world.





About Toast Distillers







Toast Distillers, Inc.

("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate, known best for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit

www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.





