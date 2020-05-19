Toast Distillers, Inc. Announces David Garretson as CFO

MIAMI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toast Distillers, Inc., a Miami based spirits conglomerate, is pleased to announce that Miami Beach resident David Garretson was recently appointed CFO of the company. Garretson brings years of financial leadership as well as public company experience in the hospitality industry to the company.

Toast Distillers, Inc., headquartered in Miami, Florida, is a spirits conglomerate, best-known best for its ultra-premium vodka, Toast™. The company includes the Miami Distilling company, a wholly owned distillery where the company produces all its products. Toast Distillers, Inc. specializes in developing brands internally, as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. Toast Distillers, Inc.'s profile includes a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. In addition to spirits, Toast Distillers, Inc. is now producing hand sanitizer to address the increasing need throughout the U.S. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is shipping its signature brand, EZ Hand Sanitizer, both locally in South Florida and nationwide to various sectors including military, government, and traditional retail.

Prior to joining Toast Distillers, Inc., Garretson served as CFO for Invest Hospitality, an investment group based out of Houston, Texas, with ownership of U.S. Joël Robuchon hospitality assets. Throughout his time at the company, he directed the group through openings of several entities in the U.S.

Before his tenure at Invest Hospitality, he was employed as senior vice president of finance for The ONE Group Hospitality, parent company of the world-renowned STK Steakhouse. As a vital part of The ONE Group's strategic growth over 12 years, Garretson was instrumental in eventually taking the company public in 2013, alongside CFO Sam Goldfinger.

"With his many years of leadership experience in the financial field and his expertise in the hospitality industry, David is a great addition to our team," said Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, founder and CEO of Toast Distillers, Inc. "He is an asset to the continued success and growth of Toast Distillers, Inc."

"I am happy to help lead a vibrant, growing company such as Toast Distillers, Inc.," said Garretson. "The company has limitless possibilities, and it's exciting to be a part of what is to come."

About Toast Distillers, Inc.

Toast Distillers, Inc. ("Toast") is a Miami-based spirits conglomerate. The company was founded by Dieuveny "DJ" Jean Louis, aka "Mr. Toast." It was built upon, and is known best for, its ultra-premium vodka Toast™, which Dieuveny created after four years of research and development to formulate a vodka made with quality and craftsmanship, worthy of being used as more than a cocktail mixer. The company includes The Miami Distilling Company, where the company produces all of its products. Toast Distillers specializes in developing brands internally, as well as facilitating the branding and distribution needs of other specialty spirits companies. The company's products include a full range of ultra-premium to midline and well-line spirits products for vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey. For more information, email info@toastdistillers.com or visit www.toastdistillers.com or www.toastvodka.com.

About The Miami Distilling Company

The Miami Distilling Company is the regional leader in the production of distilled spirits. The portfolio includes brands such as Toast Vodka™, Voka Vodka™, Amazing Brands and TMDC™ Spirits.

