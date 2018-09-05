An Asian probiotic yogurt is flying off store shelves thanks to Netflix’s smash rom-com “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” starring dream team Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Yakult isn’t even actually mentioned in the film (it’s referred to as “Korean yogurt smoothie”), but fans immediately recognized the signature red foil and flocked to stores to stock up.

To all the people who’ve never had Yakult before, it’s described as a fermented skimmed milk with a special strain of Lactobacillus casei Shirota, which prevents diarrhea and increases overall gut health. It was first launched in Japan in 1935, and was introduced in U.S. markets much later in 1999.

In “TATBILB,” teen heartthrob Peter Kavinsky picks up his fake girlfriend Lara Jean Covey and her sweet sister Kitty in his Jeep. Before driving them to school, he takes a sip of Kitty’s Yakult and says, “Oh wow, that is really good.”

According to Bloomberg, stock shares for the dairy drink’s producer spiked 2.6 percent after the movie’s August 17 release — a stark contrast to the 6 percent drop over the rest of the year, pre-product placement.

Yakult’s “mention frequency” also increased drastically, which, in layman’s terms, means everyone’s talking about it on Twitter. While many people are happy their favorite childhood drink is gaining the recognition it deserves, others are ticked off that it’s sold out in stores.

Yakult Shortage never happened in an Asian Country before, as far as I know. But today, my fave dairy drink is sold out in two stores. I blame you Peter K! 😂✌ #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore @Netflix_PH @NetflixAsia @netflix pic.twitter.com/sGLvTEWS7D — Alyssa (@ItsMariaAlyssa) August 22, 2018

I love this drink since I was child and had it in HongKong and Its brilliantly placed in the movie cos its about culture more than a product. https://t.co/i7K5GmHY6Q — Tess Joseph (@Tesselmania) September 4, 2018

What do you mean Yakult isn't a staple drink outside Asia?! Where do people get their daily dose of Lactobacillus casei strain Shirota, then?! 😂 #ToAllTheBoysIveLovedBefore https://t.co/t9a8K9FqE4 — Wilfred (@wilfredxcabrera) September 4, 2018

All the feels seeing childhood fave "Korean Yogurt" trending after a netflix film sent sales surging in the US! Growing up in #Korea (PIC) we waited for the 'yogurt lady' in yellow to deliver #yakult to our door every week! You can't drink just one! https://t.co/GSyK8oc3ni pic.twitter.com/JfVbzVVGiW — A N G 💂‍♀️ E (@OhMyGOFF) September 4, 2018

This is the best thing to happen as a result of a film. Ever. #Yakult https://t.co/7luunqK4Jz — Chloé Hung (@thisthatchloe) September 4, 2018

Netflix Philippines even threw up a screenshot of the scene, writing: “Can’t believe Peter K has lived his life without Yakult.”

Yakult's sales are expected to boom as a direct result of the massive popularity of "TATBILB."