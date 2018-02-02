Tinney Barbeque/Twisted X Brewing BBQ Team Winners of the 2018 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Twisted X Brewing Company is pleased to announce that the Tinney Barbeque/Twisted X Brewing BBQ Team, headed by Pitmaster Jay Tinney, has been certified the winner of the Grand Champion of the 2018 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off ("SABBQ"). The team also took first place in the Brisket Competition. The SABBQ is a championship event sanctioned by the International Barbeque Cookers Association ("IBCA") and features some of the world's best competitive Bar-B-Que teams.

"We were thrilled to learn we won the Grand Champion title," said Jay Tinney, owner of Tinney Barbecue. "Like all competition barbecue contestants, I have dreamed about it, but was particularly gratified by winning my first at such a prestigious event and simultaneously intimidated receiving an award in front of several thousand onlookers."

The IBCA-sanctioned cook-off features 302 competing teams of the world's best cookers and pitmasters. Tens of thousands of visitors soak up live music, fun activities and great BBQ all weekend. Proceeds from this event benefit the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Scholarship Fund. "We were thrilled that our first BBQ team sponsorship was at such a prestigious event and congratulate Tinney Barbeque on their success in San Antonio," commented Hunter Stewart, CEO of Twisted X Brewing Company.

Winning the Grand Champion title earns the team several coveted invitations to other competitions around the country, including the 2019 Houston Livestock Show, Houston, Texas, one of only four "world championships" (the others are Memphis in May, the American Royal and the Jack Daniel's World Championship); 2018 Austin Rodeo & BBQ Austin Cook-off, Austin, Texas; the American Royal World Series of Barbecue, Kansas City, Missouri; the 2018 Smokin' on the Rio State Championship BBQ Cook-Off, and an entry into the lottery for a chance to receive an invitation to the 2018 Jack Daniel's World Championship.

About Twisted X Brewing Company

Twisted X Brewing is a craft brewery in Dripping Springs, Texas, making great beers since 2011. With dedication to quality, consistency and innovation, Twisted X beers are Hill Country Crafted – and always "Texas Good." Founded in 2011, Twisted X Brewing Company is one of the fastest-growing craft brewers in Texas, with distribution now covering most of the state.

Learn more at www.TwistedXBrewing.com.

If you would like more information, please contact Hunter Stewart at (512) 829-5323 or email at Media@TwistedXBrewing.com.

About Tinney Barbeque Company

Jay Tinney operates a premier BBQ catering company utilizing an onsite turn-key package with award-winning BBQ with a custom trailer to meet a variety of requirements.

About San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off

More information for San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Bar-B-Que Cook-Off can always be found at www.SARodeo.com/BBQ or go directly to the awards video at San Antonio Awards (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leJjXyURnv8&feature=share).

Related Images

image1.jpg

image2.png

image3.png

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tinney-barbequetwisted-x-brewing-bbq-team-winners-of-the-2018-san-antonio-stock-show--rodeo-bar-b-que-cook-off-300592509.html

SOURCE Twisted X Brewing Company