TILL® American Wheat Vodka, George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey Launch in Connecticut

MGP Partners with Slocum & Sons in Connecticut



ATCHISON, Kan., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective immediately, MGP Ingredients (Nasdaq: MGPI), will partner with Slocum & Sons as the exclusive Connecticut distributor for their proprietary spirits brands: TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey. All brands are wholly-owned by MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas and Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

"Connecticut represents an exciting expansion of our MGP Brands presence in the northeast," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "We believe in approaching each new market with the same care and dedication we put into making our quality spirits. We look forward to working with the expert team at Slocum & Sons to drive new consumer awareness and sales."

This announcement follows MGP's ongoing expansion for TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey. All brands are available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, District of Columbia (D.C.), Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. For more information, including management team interviews and product photography, please contact: Amanda Davis, amanda@gregoryvine.com or Helen Gregory, helen@gregoryvine.com.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

About George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml bottle). Series III of Remus Repeal Reserve is crafted from 2007/2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About TILL® American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is crafted by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients, based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected over 75 years. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship (SRP $18.99/750-ml bottle). Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@tillvodka). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ALC/VOL. Be Proud of your Legacy. Enjoy responsibly.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey

For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have been perfecting the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the masters of rye at MGP Ingredients, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City." Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml bottle). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $69.99/750-ml bottle) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com, Twitter (@RossvilleUnion), Facebook and Instagram (@RossvilleUnion). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

SOURCE MGP