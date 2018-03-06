TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon Launch in Illinois with Breakthru Beverage

MGP Ingredients continues distribution growth

ATCHISON, Kan., March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TILL® American Wheat Vodka and George Remus® Bourbon will partner with Breakthru Beverage as their exclusive Illinois distributor. The agreement is effective immediately on a statewide basis and follows a significant round of new market openings (most recently in Arizona and Minnesota) for both brands. TILL Vodka and George Remus are wholly-owned by MGP Ingredients (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas and Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

"We are proud of our Midwest roots, and it is particularly exciting to partner with the team at Breakthru to build TILL Vodka and George Remus Bourbon in Illinois," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "Illinois ranks as one of the most active beverage markets in the country. We feel naturally at home here and look forward to actively participating in this dynamic craft spirits and cocktail scene."

The distribution partnership follows MGP's market expansion plans for TILL American Wheat Vodka and George Remus Bourbon. Both brands are crafted by the expert distillers at MGP. TILL is produced from locally grown Kansas wheat, distilled for refinement through a proprietary process by the team in Atchison, Kansas. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey are crafted from MGP's aged bourbon reserves, located in its 170-year old Lawrenceburg, Indiana, distillery, one of the oldest and most historic spirits facilities in the country.

About TILL® American Wheat Vodka

TILL American Wheat Vodka is made by the expert distillery team at MGP Ingredients, based in Atchison, Kansas. Created from premium Kansas wheat sourced from the best farms in the region, TILL Vodka is distilled using a proprietary process perfected over 75 years. The result is a uniquely smooth premium vodka that showcases the best of Midwest craftsmanship. TILL Vodka is available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. The suggested retail price of TILL Vodka is $24.99 for a 750-ml bottle. Connect with us: TILLVodka.com, Instagram (@tillvodka), Twitter (@TillVodka), Facebook (@tillvodka) or Pinterest (@tillvodka). Till Distilling Company, Atchison, Kansas. 40% ALC/VOL. Enjoy responsibly.

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). The first series of Remus Repeal Reserve is crafted from 2005/2006 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $74.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

